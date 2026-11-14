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Ron DeSantis: The Electoral College Keeps Big Democrat States From Trying a Power Grab

Ward Clark Follow @TheGreatLander
Nov 14, 2026 3:50 PM
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Ron DeSantis: The Electoral College Keeps Big Democrat States From Trying a Power Grab
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

One of the most critical aspects of our republic, one put in place by the Constitution at the very beginning, is our method of electing a president. There is not one, nationwide election for president; there is no "national popular vote," as some call it. It doesn't exist except as a statistical curiosity. 

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The electoral system ensures that all states have a say in electing the president and, in so doing, establishes the authority of the executive branch. Democrats, more and more, are swearing to find a way to get rid of this system, and in so doing, ensure that presidents will be elected by a few high-population cities.

Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis understands why that would be the end of our constitutional republic as we know it.

The governor writes:

The Electoral College reflects the fact that the US is a republic.  The Founders wanted a constitutional system based on the consent of the governed, but they wanted filtering mechanisms so that the will of the people would be channeled towards the public good.  And they wanted the role of the states respected.  

The EC also guarantees that in an “extended republic” like the US, a candidate cannot just run up the score in one region of the country.

In our time, the EC serves to produce a clearer and more decisive winner (see, eg, Bill Clinton winning 43% of the popular vote but a strong majority in the EC) and focuses election administration in individual states, which reduces complexity in a close race.  

We should be doing more to bolster federalism and the role states play, not further weaken them.  

There is no reason to change the Electoral College.

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This is correct in all particulars, and this is precisely why Democrats, most notably the latest crop of Democratic Socialists of America loonies who have infested the Democrat Party like fleas on a dog, want to get rid of this constitutional process of electing presidents. Under their system, presidential politics would be dominated by New York, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and other large-population Democratic strongholds. States like Vermont, or Iowa, or Arizona, or, yes, Alaska, would be ignored, and why not? They would no longer have any say in presidential elections.

Thing is, undoing our constitutional system won't be as easy as clueless Democrats think it will. But that doesn't mean they won't try; here's one prominent (and incoherent) Democrat coming right out and saying the quiet part out loud.

"Could" doesn't enter into it; a country changed so fundamentally by Democrats would be unrecognizable. It flies in the face of everything the founders intended, which may well be in large part why they want to do it.

We have two more years of control of the White House, and that veto pen will be powerful in President Trump's control. But we need to look ahead, to 2028 and beyond. Honestly, either in 2028, 2032, or 2036, we could do a lot worse than to, through our presidential electoral process, send Ron DeSantis to the White House.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining RedState VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics RON DESANTIS | 2028 ELECTIONS | ELECTION INTEGRITY | HISTORY
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