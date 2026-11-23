For four years, the United States' borders were wide open. For four years, millions of people flooded into the country illegally, knowing that if they were caught sneaking in, they'd be given a pat on the head, a notice to appear in immigration court months or years later, and allowed in. Since 2025, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have been trying their best to remove these people, but there may well be millions of people here illegally, and Americans are still paying the price for four years of the Biden administration's non-enforcement. The latest such case comes to us from "sanctuary state" Virginia, where an illegal alien is accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl. Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin broke that news on Monday.

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NEW: I'm told by ICE sources that the suspect arrested in Culpeper, VA last week for the rape and abduction of a 12-year-old girl is a Guatemalan illegal alien who crossed the border illegally near Hidalgo, TX in 2021 and that ICE has placed a detainer on him with the Culpeper County, VA Sheriff's Office, where he is currently being held without bail. Culpeper PD says 22-year-old Juan Carlos Chub Choc has been charged with four counts of rape of the 12-year-old victim, as well as four counts of abduction with intent to defile. Culpepper PD says their investigation began with a tip from a concerned family member - leading to a search warrant and arrest of Chub Choc on November 17th. "Those who prey on children have no place in our community, and we will pursue them relentlessly," says Culpeper PD Chief Chris Settle in response to the arrest. Chub Choc's DHS photo via his 2021 illegal border crossing is below, courtesy of ICE source, as is his child rape arrest mugshot (camo sweater) courtesy of Culpeper PD. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 23, 2026

The post states:

NEW: I'm told by ICE sources that the suspect arrested in Culpeper, VA last week for the rape and abduction of a 12-year-old girl is a Guatemalan illegal alien who crossed the border illegally near Hidalgo, TX in 2021 and that ICE has placed a detainer on him with the Culpeper County, VA Sheriff's Office, where he is currently being held without bail. Culpeper PD says 22-year-old Juan Carlos Chub Choc has been charged with four counts of rape of the 12-year-old victim, as well as four counts of abduction with intent to defile. Culpepper PD says their investigation began with a tip from a concerned family member - leading to a search warrant and arrest of Chub Choc on November 17th. "Those who prey on children have no place in our community, and we will pursue them relentlessly," says Culpeper PD Chief Chris Settle in response to the arrest. Chub Choc's DHS photo via his 2021 illegal border crossing is below, courtesy of ICE source, as is his child rape arrest mugshot (camo sweater) courtesy of Culpeper PD.

That's as may be. But Mr. Melugin also has one other cogent observation; namely, that not one local media outlet has referred to this goblin as what he is: an illegal alien.

Every single local media write up on this arrest refers to the suspect as a "Culpeper man" or a "Virginia man".https://t.co/vESvTpfsiU — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 23, 2026

It would be great to note this as something unusual. It's not. Virginia remains a "sanctuary" jurisdiction, and while local law enforcement seems determined to make him pay for his alleged crimes on conviction, it's not at all clear as to whether the ICE detainer will ever be honored. At least in this case, for now, Juan Carlos Chub Choc is being held without bail, which, given the nature of the crimes he is accused of, we should certainly hope so.

Mr. Melugin also quotes a statement from DHS.

DHS statement to @FoxNews via Secretary Mullin:



“This illegal alien from Guatemala now faces NINE felony charges for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl in Virginia,” said Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin. “DHS is calling on Governor Abigail Spanberger and her fellow… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 23, 2026

DHS statement to @FoxNews via Secretary Mullin: “This illegal alien from Guatemala now faces NINE felony charges for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl in Virginia,” said Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin. “DHS is calling on Governor Abigail Spanberger and her fellow sanctuary politicians to honor ICE’s detainer and agree to not release this child rapist back onto the streets. If they cooperate with us, we can guarantee that this sick criminal will never again threaten American communities and endanger children in our country. Under Governor Spanberger’s sanctuary policies, Virginia has become a hotbed of illegal alien crime. It needs to stop, now.”

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Now, in this case, we can be grateful, one supposes, that the accused attacker is where he would seem to belong, namely behind bars. But it is, again, belaboring the obvious, that he never should have been here in the first place. He is in the country illegally. He knowingly entered the country illegally, he knowingly remained in the country illegally, and he is accused of committing a heinous crime on an American child while in the country illegally. And it's still far from a foregone conclusion that Virginia authorities will honor any ICE detainer — ever.

Now, Juan Carlos Chub Choc faces serious charges, and in his case, it's right that he remain here to face the American justice system and, in time, an American judge and jury. If he's convicted, he should face a long, long stint behind American prison bars forged of good, honest American steel.

But he never should have been here in the first place. That he was, that this child had to suffer this horrible assault, that's the fault of the Biden administration and their failures to even attempt to enforce our immigration laws.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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