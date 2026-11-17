The Trump administration is taking another big step as part of its effort to crack down on companies that lay off American workers in favor of hiring foreign (aka, cheaper) workers – they are now looking to make significant changes to the federal program that allows employers to sponsor foreign nationals for permanent residency in the U.S.

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On Monday, the Department of Labor (DOL) proposed major changes to the Permanent Labor Certification (PERM) program, and included a rule that would prevent certain companies from hiring foreign workers for jobs similar to those held by Americans they had laid off within the previous two years.

The proposal, published Tuesday in the Federal Register, represents the first comprehensive regulatory overhaul of the PERM program in nearly 20 years.

.@USDOL just proposed the first comprehensive PERM reform in nearly 20 years. It includes UNPRECEDENTED layoff protections for American Workers, like making sure qualified laid-off Americans get FIRST consideration for jobs instead of being passed over for foreign workers. Employers must now recruit in good faith, advertise for at least 90 days, and prove a real workforce shortage before looking abroad. — U.S. Department of Labor (@USDOL) November 16, 2026

.@USDOL just proposed the first comprehensive PERM reform in nearly 20 years. It includes UNPRECEDENTED layoff protections for American Workers, like making sure qualified laid-off Americans get FIRST consideration for jobs instead of being passed over for foreign workers. Employers must now recruit in good faith, advertise for at least 90 days, and prove a real workforce shortage before looking abroad.

Another part of the proposed changes would require employers to advertise job openings for at least 90 days as a good-faith effort to recruit qualified American workers for those jobs.

Employers would also be prevented from tailoring their job descriptions and recruiting processes to favor foreign workers over U.S. citizens.

And, importantly, existing exemptions for certain occupations, such as nursing and physical therapy, would be wiped off the books.

Secretary of Labor Keith Sonderling said the changes would ensure that American workers receive fair consideration for available jobs.

"American Workers are the best in the world, and they deserve the first and best job opportunities," Sonderling said in Monday's announcement. "Existing regulations have instead allowed companies to sponsor foreign workers without fully considering American workers first."

The new DOL proposal follows the recent enforcement actions against several major technology companies over their use of foreign-worker programs.

As RedState reported back in October, the Labor Department suspended Microsoft, Adobe, and several major IT outsourcing companies from utilizing the PERM program while federal investigations into possible abuses continue.

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During that announcement, Vice President JD Vance singled out Microsoft, saying the tech giant had laid off approximately 6,000 American employees while at the same time benefiting from the use of thousands of H-1B visas and employer-sponsored green cards.

The proposed DOL rule is now open for a 60-day public comment period, after which the Department can consider revisions before issuing its final rule.

Corporate America's foreign worker grift may soon be coming to an end, thanks to the Trump administration.

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