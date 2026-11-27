Another cyberattack on a major government database was reported on Friday. This time, Reuters is reporting, citing anonymous sources, that hackers have found a way into the United States Air Force's primary cloud computing platform.

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Hackers breach US Air Force flagship cloud computing platform - jeopardizing sensitive info https://t.co/qy1itcS2qb https://t.co/yY9tijfRMK — New York Post (@nypost) November 27, 2026

It's not yet clear what the extent of the breach was.

Hackers have breached the US Air Force’s flagship cloud computing platform, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters, in a development that could jeopardize a vast swathe of sensitive tactical, personnel and logistics data. The intrusion at Cloud One was ‌discovered within the past month or so during work to upgrade the system, two of the people said, adding that the discovery has led to disruption across the platform. Reuters could not establish the identity of the hackers, the full scope of the intrusion or whether any data had been stolen. In a statement to Reuters, the Air Force said it “does not comment on the security posture, vulnerabilities or operational status of specific networks and systems. We continuously take prudent measures to protect Department (of the Air Force) information, systems and mission capabilities.”

The systems reportedly affected seem to cover a lot of technical ground, serving a wide range of the Air Force's Information Technology (IT) functions. That's disconcerting, if the reports are accurate.

Initiated in 2017, Cloud One was meant to serve as a one-stop shop for the Air Force’s ⁠IT needs, combining the resources of four operators — Microsoft, Amazon, Oracle and Alphabet — to power scores of applications including ones that manage personnel data and pay or logistics and maintenance. Among them are the Air Force’s Cloud-Based Command and Control, which collates air defense radar and other data feeds from across North America, and the Theater Integrated Combat Munitions System, which tracks bombs and missiles across more than 200 US Air Force locations around the world.

The personnel aspect is one problem. If these reports prove true, then the hackers may well have access to a great deal of data on USAF personnel, possibly including names, addresses, and other personal data, including payroll records. But the Theater Integrated Combat Munitions Systems, if that was indeed hacked, is an order of magnitude more alarming. Access to this data could presumably not only give the hackers information on what munitions are stored where, but also where they are being moved to — and how many we actually have.

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The same anonymous sources are claiming that the hackers used a software vulnerability to breach the systems in a way that allowed them to halt system updates, making it difficult to find and plug the gap that allowed the hackers in. Another of the sources claimed that some of the key users have had administrator rights deleted, also a move that would seem to make fixing the breach more difficult.

This comes on the heels of several other high-profile cyberattacks, enough to make one wonder just what the heck is going on.

As of this writing, the Air Force has neither confirmed nor denied the reported breach, and the Department of War has not issued an official statement. This remains a developing story; stay tuned.

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