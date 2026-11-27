Friday, November 27, 2026

Good morning, and welcome to RedState's "Morning Minute" — a brief glimpse at which stories are trending at the moment and a look ahead at what the day may bring. Consider this your one-stop shop for news to kickstart your day.

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TOP O' THE MORNIN'

Red-Hot at RedState

Elon Musk's 'Out of This World' Gift to American Kids Just Got So Much Better

How could anyone not welcome that and think that's a wonderful thing? This is everything the Left says they want - redistribution, but given willingly. Yet, some were still upset.

Trump’s Thanksgiving Greetings Come With a Side of Political Grenades

So, this was a set of very typically Trumpian Thanksgiving wishes. The president does have a knack for saying exactly what he thinks, and that's for sure and for certain.

Mamdani Roasted Like a Deep-Fried Turkey After Canceling NYC’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

In the meantime, Mamdani is going to have more trouble than just merely scrapping parade balloons. The socialist has to keep New York City afloat while trying to fulfill all of those “hot air” promises he made.

Trending Across Townhall Media

Bearing Arms — VA Supreme Court Deals Blow to State's Lifetime Gun Ban for Felons

I'm curious to see if the Democrat-controlled General Assembly will try to address this by amending the felon-in-possession statute, or if they'll just let the state Supreme Court take the lead.

HotAir — Can Anyone Stage 'George Floyd: The Musical?'

Will "George Floyd: The Musical" ever see the light of day? A musical based on Luigi Mangione certainly did, and it's not nearly as critical of the accused murderer as it should be.

PJ Media — Darius Rucker Talks About the Most Unexpected Source of Racism He's Faced

Rucker said that he had experienced some racism from white people all of his life and knew how to handle it. "But when it comes from the black side, it crushes you," he said. "It crushes your soul." And while he said he doesn't expect everyone to love him or his music, he still struggles to understand why there is so much hatred.

Townhall — Ben Shapiro Dropped a Comparison for Abdul El-Sayed That Left This PBS Host Aghast

Shapiro’s premise is that El-Sayed should be feared. He asked Nawaz whether she thinks the Michigan Democrat believes America is a force for good. She argued that he likely does. Bin Laden thought the same, but only after the United States converted to Islam.

Twitchy — Shameful! NBC Cashes Check to Air Anti-Israel BLOOD LIBEL During SNL Thanksgiving Special (WATCH)

So here's a thought for the suits: the next time somebody shows up with a check and a commercial that blames the Jewish state for hurting children, maybe just say no. It's really not that hard. Most of us manage to not air blood libel every single day of the year.

WHAT'S ON TAP?

Today on Capitol Hill...

They'll be back to their usual Hill hijinks come Monday, but in the interim, here's a sampling of what the critters/critters-elect have been up to:

El-Sayed Trips Over His Own Effort to Push Thanksgiving 'Unity' With a Side Dish of TDS

Hot Takes: Fighting the Oligarchy Apparently Requires a Trip to Paris

White House What's Up

President Trump has a fairly light schedule for his Friday, which includes:

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7:00 AM — THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time — Palm Beach, Florida

3:00 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting — Palm Beach, Florida

He's got Executive Time slated for Saturday and Sunday morning, and then he and First Lady Melania will be winging their way back to the White House later on Sunday.

Keeping Up With the Cabinet

Sec. Health & Human Services - Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — Kennedy shared an encouraging report following Wednesday morning's detonation of lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant.

Today’s controlled detonation at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant demonstrates the power of a coordinated, whole-of-government response. Initial assessments indicate that measures to contain the blast and limit the spread of lead dust exceeded expectations, and real-time air monitors are reporting no detectable airborne lead. I thank President Trump and White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller for their leadership in coordinating federal resources to protect surrounding communities. The @USArmy, @EPA, @FEMA, @USDA, @ATFHQ, @HHSGov, and state and local partners coordinated the controlled detonation and continue working together to assess and address potential health risks. I especially thank @ASPRgov Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Sean Kaufman, @CDCgov Director Dr. Erica Schwartz, and every HHS employee who deployed to Iowa to protect residents’ health and safety. ASPR deployed nine staff ahead of the detonation—seven to Iowa and two to FEMA’s regional coordination center in Kansas City. They continue to coordinate federal health and medical resources, assess state and local behavioral health needs and response capabilities, and represent HHS in response planning. Approximately 80 CDC and ATSDR personnel have supported the response, including liaison officers in Iowa and Kansas City. Working with state and federal partners, their teams are coordinating community health assessments, reviewing environmental data, and helping answer residents’ questions about lead exposure and blood lead testing. I also thank @FDA’s human foods and veterinary medicine teams for providing technical expertise and answering questions about potential risks to the human food supply and animal feed. Our responsibility does not end with the detonation. We will continue working with Iowa officials and our federal partners to assess potential health risks, share findings, and respond to residents’ needs. Iowa families deserve clear answers about what the monitoring shows, what remains under investigation, and what they should do to protect their health. — Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) November 25, 2026

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Full Court Press...

Again, our writers kept me so busy yesterday (on Thanksgiving!) that I didn't have time to do a sweep of all the court rulings, so I'll be wading through those today. Watch this space for an update Monday.

COMING ATTRACTIONS

The Supreme Court will resume hearing oral arguments on November 30.

In December, President Trump will head to Miami, Florida, for the G20 Leaders' Summit.

Senate Democrats will make their leadership pick on December 1.

Also in December, newly reinstated Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will testify before Congress.

MORNING MUSING

We got socked pretty good by that winter storm Wednesday evening/Thursday morning here in St. Louis. Lambert International Airport officially recorded 7.3 inches of snow. Now, it was a wet snow — a really wet snow — which, in turn, made it heavy, which in turn downed trees, power lines, and even a couple of buildings in the area.

That meant a lot of folks in the area had to contend with the power being out — just as they were attempting to prepare/put the finishing touches on Thanksgiving dinner and gather with family. My family was spared, thankfully, but I did see quite a few Facebook posts from friends who were not. And you know what? They pretty much all figured out a way to work around it, so they were able to enjoy some form of Thanksgiving, power outage notwithstanding.

And it wasn't just the St. Louis area that was affected — there were outages in other parts of the country, too, as one of our favorite legal analysts attested on X. And they made do, too:

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We were among the thousands who lost power yesterday morning in the storm. We still are without power in McLean Virginia. We played the Turley Turkey Bowl in the rain with our stout friends. We used our fireplace for heat and cooked the entire Thanksgiving dinner on our grill in the rain. The then family ate by candlelight. Everyone stepped up and made it a Thanksgiving that will live on in family lore. It brings a new meaning to a ‘traditional Thanksgiving dinner’ … Pilgrim style. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) November 27, 2026

We were among the thousands who lost power yesterday morning in the storm. We still are without power in McLean Virginia. We played the Turley Turkey Bowl in the rain with our stout friends. We used our fireplace for heat and cooked the entire Thanksgiving dinner on our grill in the rain. The then family ate by candlelight. Everyone stepped up and made it a Thanksgiving that will live on in family lore. It brings a new meaning to a ‘traditional Thanksgiving dinner’ … Pilgrim style.

That's the spirit!

LIGHTER FARE

This gives new meaning to "herding cats."

Shepherd cat and his shepherd dog on paw patrol..🐕🐾🐈😅 https://t.co/c6svztA9sC — 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) November 27, 2026

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