Fresh reports early Tuesday evening suggest that a fire broke out at the Central Intelligence Agency's (CIA) headquarters in Langley, Virginia, which is in Fairfax County.

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NOW: Fairfax County firefighters are investigating the report of a fire at a building on the CIA Headquarters’ campus in Langley, Virginia. Updates to follow… https://t.co/yN1hbYsmXp — The DC MD VA Live (@TheDMVLive) November 17, 2026

Firefighters Respond to Reports of Fire at CIA Headquarters in Langley, Virginia — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) November 17, 2026

Unconfirmed reports from independent journalists indicate that it was a small electrical fire that allegedly has been "knocked down" by firefighters, with smoke being vented:

A small electrical fire was reported at CIA headquarters in the air handling system. Fire is knocked down and the fire department is venting smoke. Units are starting to stand down. https://t.co/6RomX7SsWH — Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) November 17, 2026

News of the fire comes as many in the country are on edge and wondering what's next after what's happened over the last several days, with Microsoft 365 services going wonky on Thursday, and then air travel being grounded for several hours late Friday afternoon due to ATC "communication issues."

This was followed a few days later by major banks, including Wells Fargo, Bank of America, and Chase, experiencing issues with their online banking systems, then widespread Apple outages, along with the "National Security Agency’s primary classified internal communications network, NSANet, [going] offline on Tuesday."

Update:

Just after 5pm this evening, #FairfaxsBravest responded to CIA Headquarters in McLean for reports of smoke in the building. Crews determined the smoke originated from the HVAC system. No fire or other emergency was found. #FCFRD is no longer on location. https://t.co/fpclM0iGP2 — Fairfax County Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) November 18, 2026

This is a developing story. Please stay tuned to RedState for further updates as they become available.

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