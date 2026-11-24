I turned 65 this year, and so was subjected to the American ritual of people who reach that age: signing up for Medicare. My VA-administered healthcare requires it, my age requires it, so I signed up. I haven't had to deal with that government-run system yet, but good friends who have dealt with Medicare are less than favorably impressed. Now Democrats want everyone, Americans of all ages, to go on Medicare as a way to implement single-payer healthcare — that thing that Obamacare was supposed to hold off.

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Remember "like your doctor, keep your doctor?" The incoming 120th Congress, at least the Democrat side, wants to toss that notion permanently in the waste bin. Now Democrat Rep. Debbie Dingell (MI-06) informs Fox News' John Roberts that even if you like your existing health plan, under the coming Democrat proposals, you won't be able to keep it.

Rep. Debbie Dingell admits Democrats’ government-run healthcare would eliminate private health insurance. FOX: Does it phase out private insurance? DINGELL: “Our bills do.” https://t.co/HbIfZBOWXa — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 23, 2026

And here's the onion: Private healthcare plans will be phased out. Yep. All gone.

Roberts: So, just before we go, so you say your going to phase it (Medicare for All) in, does that mean that at the same time you're phasing in Medicare for all, you're phasing out private insurance? Dingell: Well, it's year one, year two, year three, year four. (Some overtalk) Roberts: So, does it phase out private insurance? As Bernie Sanders would do? Dingell: Our bills do. Our bills do.

So there you have it; no more private healthcare plans. No more like your doctor, keep your doctor.

And then there's the price tag. According to a Congressional Budget Office analysis cited by Everything Policy, a single-payer system could increase annual federal spending by as much as $3 trillion by 2030, depending on how it's structured.

Here's the interesting part: A major (although slipping) constituency of the Democrat Party here in the United States has always been the labor unions. Many, perhaps almost all, of the big unions have comfortable, union-negotiated healthcare plans, many covering dental care, vision care, a lot of things that aren't covered under a lot of the cheaper, leaner plans. How are these union members going to react when they learn that Democrats are angling to strip them of one of the major and most expensive portions of their compensation package? My father worked for the John Deere works for 30 years; he was management, but the UAW-negotiated health plan extended to the whole company, and it was great: all the best care, nothing out of pocket. Would the UAW, the Teamsters, or any of the other big unions be willing to make that trade? That seems wildly unlikely.

Will the 120th Congress cave and exempt labor unions' healthcare plans from the chopping block, and in so doing, risk the outcry of favoritism from small business owners and non-union workers? Or will they anger the unions to the point where they would vote for a three-legged Dachshund before a Democrat political candidate?

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There wouldn't seem to be a lot of great options in this, but the incoming loony left members of Congress seem determined to give it a try. For now, President Trump still wields his veto pen, so it's up to the Republicans to make sure that the Democrats don't get a chance to try this again in 2029, when we may face another explanation that we'll have to pass a new healthcare bill to find out what's in it.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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