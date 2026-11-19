The new Democrat power structure for the House of Representatives and the Senate for the incoming 120th Congress is starting to take shape. As expected, the Democrats have tapped Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (NY-08) as their nominee for Speaker of the House (the position is elected by the entire House, and that vote will come in January). The Senate, though? While Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) still hovers over Senate Democrats like a great, hovering carrion-eating bird, there are signs that the old guard's ascendancy may be at an end; and when you're talking Democrat old guard in the Senate, they don't get any older than Chuck Schumer.

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Now, though, that same Democrat old guard is facing some demands from the new, insurgent, commie left.

Ice cream magnate Ben Cohen and activists from the far-left nonprofit CodePink packed into a lawmaker's office in House Longworth Building Room 1236 last week, demanding an end to the war in Iran, a cutoff of U.S. military ties to Israel and the removal of Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth. Next door, in House Rayburn Building Room 2267, Capitol police officers arrested far-left, anti-Israel demonstrators, including prolific street theater activist Hazami Barmada, cloaked in symbolic blood red, as they packed another lawmaker's office, condemning complicity in Israel's alleged "genocide" of Palestinians in Gaza. Across Capitol Hill in Senate Hart Building Room 322, police officers arrested young adults from a far-left nonprofit and political action committee, Sunrise Movement, as they packed a senator's office, condemning his politics, including his support of Israel. The next day, an activist from a far-left nonprofit, Climate Defiance, screamed at a high-ranking lawmaker speaking at a political conference, calling him a "traitor."

Yes, the loonies are on the march, making demands and shouting down attempts to respond rationally. While one is tempted to tell them, in the words of a rugged old Army NCO I once knew, to "defecate in one hand, demand in the other, and see which hand fills up first," these lawmakers can't really do that.

That's because the lawmakers are Democrats, and these lunatics are the very creatures that they, like Dr. Frankenstein, have brought to life.

But they weren't going after Republican lawmakers. They were far-left activists with a special target: The Democratic Party's leadership.

It's inevitable that, after a swing election like we've just seen, there will be retrenching in both parties. The Republicans are (or they'd better be) doing some serious soul-searching and strategizing; they need to absorb what happened and figure a way to do better next time. But the Democrats? They look to be in the beginning stages of an intraparty civil war, with the far left feeling their oats to a degree that, on the national level, probably isn't warranted.

But they are fired up. And they are coming for Chuck Schumer.

A Fox News Digital investigation reveals that 22 groups from the network – harnessing about $342 million in annual revenues – are now waging a coordinated effort, dubbed "CHUCK CHUCK," aimed at ousting Schumer from his expected role as Senate majority leader, creating the myth of the marching millions with shared messaging, social media campaigns, influencer videos and staged arrests. The campaign is operating on several fronts: activists "bird-dogging" lawmakers in the halls of Congress, national advocacy organizations endorsing Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen over Schumer, local chapters organizing demonstrations and supporters mobilizing phone calls to senators ahead of a Dec. 1 secret-ballot leadership election.

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These people won't be easily placated. They won't be turned away with soft words. They think they handed the Democrats the 2026 elections, even though high gas prices probably played a larger role than the lunatic Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) wing of the party. They are gunning for the old guard, and that won't end well. They are even already, talking up a DSA primary challenger for the last sane Democrat in the Senate, Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA).

Running for the fringes is never a good long-term strategy. But that looks to be what the Democrats' lunatic fringe is trying to do, and they may well split the party. That would be a bad thing for the Democrats, but it may well be the best thing for the republic.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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