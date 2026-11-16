Mike Rowe Surprises Bill Maher With Incredible Story About Trump

I think a lot of people have a lot of respect for Mike Rowe, known for a variety of shows, but perhaps most notably for "Dirty Jobs."

Rowe has championed the value of the working man. He's done so much to encourage the importance and growth of the skilled trades. One of the things he's done through his foundation is set up a scholarship program to help people who want to get into the skilled trades.

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He spoke about that with Bill Maher on Maher's "Club Random" show that was posted on Monday. He was describing how his show "Somebody's Got to Do It" was taken off CNN. In the process, he told a lovely story about President Donald Trump that says a lot about who he is, which doesn't get enough attention.

Mike Rowe surprises Bill Maher with a personal story about President Trump.



It involved a signed bathrobe that was auctioned off for charity, but the real story was what Rowe said it revealed about Trump’s character.



Maher listened intently as Rowe explained what happened after… pic.twitter.com/OONeDvP8eK — Overton (@overton_news) November 16, 2026

It was also interesting that Rowe revealed Zucker said that they were going into the "Trump business." That was around the start of the media going after Trump.

After Jeff Zucker pulled his show, Rowe said he posted something on Facebook directed to Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders, and Donald Trump.

“And then I wrote something on Facebook to Hillary, Bernie and Donald Trump, who were all the reason that Jeff (Zucker) threw my show to the side. I said, look guys, I’ve been canceled. You can repent, because it’s your fault by donating something that I can auction off to raise some money for my scholarship fund. I said Bernie, send me one of your crumbley blazers, or Hillary send me a pantsuit."

Then he said to Trump, "Send me a pair of autographed slippers from one of your hotels or a robe or something."

He said he posted it publicly, but he didn’t expect to hear anything from anybody. He did it as a joke. But then came a surprise: "Three days later, hand-delivered, signed bathrobe from Donald Trump."

Rowe described how he was then able to auction it off and got $34,000 for his scholarship fund.

Rowe explained what stuck with him most about the whole thing: “I couldn’t believe it got to him, and when it did, I couldn’t believe he said, 'Yeah, why not?' Like somehow he found time.”

You can tell that it really touched Rowe that Trump did that. Maher was nodding his head in agreement, as though he understood that about Trump.

Plus, if you think about 11 years ago, with how busy Trump likely was then, that's even more astonishing. But it's because he took the time to care.

Notice another aspect of that story that's implicit — that there was no similar response from either Bernie "Three Homes" Sanders or Hillary "You are Deplorables" Clinton. So much for them caring about helping workers.

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Of course, that's just one of the many stories about Trump's kindness to people over the years. I guess that doesn't fit with the Hitler image the Democrats and the liberal media would like to push, but that's the real man.

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