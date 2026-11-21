Yet another hacking attempt has now been reported, and this one is particularly worrisome, given the nature of the data that may have been compromised. If you're a gun owner, you're probably already familiar with the National Crime Information Center (NCIC); this is the organization that conducts background checks on gun buyers, along with maintaining information on criminals in general.

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Their purpose statement:

The purpose for maintaining the NCIC system is to provide a computerized database for ready access by a criminal justice agency making an inquiry and for prompt disclosure of information in the system from other criminal justice agencies about crimes and criminals. This information assists authorized agencies in criminal justice and related law enforcement objectives, such as apprehending fugitives, locating missing persons, locating and returning stolen property, as well as in the protection of the law enforcement officers encountering the individuals described in the system.

That's a pretty key part of the federal law enforcement apparatus, one that may well have information not only on criminals but law-abiding gun owners. The NCIC is required to delete these background checks by statute, but some records can take as long as 88 days to be completely deleted.

On Saturday, reports came out that the NCIC, part of the FBI, was the target of hackers, who may have succeeded in breaching some key databases.

Hackers breached the FBI's National Crime Information Center (NCIC), three sources familiar with the matter told Fox News, marking the second cyberattack against the bureau in months. The FBI is investigating the hack to determine the unauthorized entry point, but for now, it is unclear what information was compromised, sources said. The NCIC database is a critical information-sharing tool for federal, state and local authorities, helping them track fugitives, monitor registered sex offenders, check whether someone has failed a gun background check, among many other things.

It's not clear precisely what information was breached, or if the breach presents any criminal or national security risk.

In an interview with Fox News' Kayleigh McEnany on Saturday morning, President Donald Trump said he had "just heard" about the hack. "I will say that it’s not good. I don’t like that," Trump added. The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment. CNN first reported the hack.

This comes on the heels of another hack, last September, when a hacker group called ShinyHunters got into the FBI's jobs portal. It claimed to have stolen information on FBI officers and employees, including names, addresses and contact information on what they claimed to be "almost every FBI agent." Some of those hackers have since been caught. And, in 2023, hackers got into an FBI database in the New York office used for tracking child sexual exploitation cases. And, of course, in recent weeks, we've seen far too many hacking attempts and just general outages for comfort, ranging from social media to banking.

It's not yet known who may be responsible for this latest hack. As of this writing, no group has come forward to claim responsibility.

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Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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