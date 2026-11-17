This seems to be the week for this kind of thing. On Tuesday, another major online services provider started having trouble; this time, it's Apple. Users started reporting outages and delays using iOS, the App Store, Apple Music, AppleCare, and iCloud. Seems like Apple's one-stop services got stopped as one.

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Users are reporting issues with Apple services and products like iCloud, Apple Pay, Apple Watch, iPad and others as the list of tech outages and disruptions grows. MORE: https://t.co/ORAHSkRvlt https://t.co/dMUbkuhBxq — NewsNation (@NewsNation) November 17, 2026

There's more at the NewsNation website.

Apple’s Support System Status page shows issues or outages with the App Store, Apple Music, AppleCare and iCloud. The Apple outage is the latest in a growing list of tech issues sweeping the globe. Earlier on Tuesday, iPhone users who visited nearly 200 websites were subjected to “malicious” malware in a cryptocurrency scheme. Major websites were hit in a ‘malicious’ online attack The malicious code reportedly targeted users on some of the world’s most-visited websites, including those of Zoom, HSBC, Equifax, CNN, Salesforce and Ikea, through the website optimization platform Optimizely. The company confirmed the incident, saying it had identified “a security incident in which an unauthorized party exploited a ⁠vulnerability in Experimentation and used it to add malicious JavaScript to some customer projects.”

This is something we haven't seen reported yet on the other various glitches and outages we've seen lately: malicious code introduced into a third-party website platform, rather than a routine technical failure. There's no evidence linking that attack to Apple's service outages. The United problems on Monday and the airline ground halt over last weekend were not, as far as we know, due to any hacking attempts. But the FBI's Dallas office has warned that a security tool described as an artificial intelligence-powered "penetration testing framework" is being exploited by hackers to speed-boost attacks on businesses and organizations.

The #FBI issued a FLASH advisory warning that cybercriminals and state-aligned hackers are exploiting ARTEX, a super intelligence-powered penetration testing framework, to automate attacks against businesses and organizations worldwide. ARTEX can accelerate intrusions from initial targeting to privileged access in under three hours. It was used in the October ConnectWise supply-chain compromise, which exposed Microsoft 365 customer environments and involved attempted authentication against more than 2,250 downstream tenants. The FBI is urging businesses and organizations to strengthen access controls, monitor suspicious automated activity, and report potential compromises to https://t.co/Y65F8KJfqo. Read more here: https://t.co/Cl5lpZ7cgG — FBI Dallas (@FBIDallas) November 17, 2026

The FBI warns us:

The #FBI issued a FLASH advisory warning that cybercriminals and state-aligned hackers are exploiting ARTEX, a super intelligence-powered penetration testing framework, to automate attacks against businesses and organizations worldwide. ARTEX can accelerate intrusions from initial targeting to privileged access in under three hours. It was used in the October ConnectWise supply-chain compromise, which exposed Microsoft 365 customer environments and involved attempted authentication against more than 2,250 downstream tenants. The FBI is urging businesses and organizations to strengthen access controls, monitor suspicious automated activity, and report potential compromises to http://ic3.gov.

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That's a lot to absorb, but the big picture, at least in this case, is clear: Some bad people are doing bad things out there. And if hackers can exploit vulnerabilities in software used by major websites, imagine what they might be able to do to other organizations. That could include government organizations, such as water treatment plants.

If you're starting to see a pattern here, you're likely not the only one. But at least, in this latest instance, the company seems to have resolved things. As of this writing, Apple's own support site shows most of the services running normally.

Update - 4:35 PM ET:

The FBI's official national X account clarified Tuesday that the ARTEX cybersecurity advisory referenced above was originally issued Friday, November 13, and that the bureau has not issued any additional warning since. The guidance remains current, but the FBI emphasized that Tuesday's post from its Dallas field office did not reflect a new announcement.

This FBI Cyber advisory on ARTEX was released last Friday, 11/13. It is not a new announcement, and the FBI has not issued any additional warning since. The guidance in the advisory remains current. We released this advisory last week because as we head to the end of the year, it’s important for Americans to protect themselves against criminals and state actors using SI to run familiar techniques at machine speed. We’ve seen cyber actors use ARTEX to conduct campaigns targeting organizations globally across multiple sectors. Organizations can close those security gaps and take away their advantage. Take mitigation steps and report activity: https://t.co/AMH9MOgvdJ. We have and will continue to put out messaging as we have done for these last 21 months. https://t.co/IOPuJt9nDJ — FBI (@FBI) November 17, 2026

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