Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) is a China hawk of long standing. He has implied that Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has ignored warnings from Sen. Cotton and other members of Congress that critical technology, specifically chips, were making their way to China.

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Sen. Cotton has stopped short of saying Mr. Lutnick should resign or be fired, but he's not exactly full of words of praise for the Commerce Secretary, either.

Exclusive: Howard Lutnick repeatedly ignored warnings that Nvidia AI chips were being smuggled to China, Sen. Tom Cotton says https://t.co/O6NExBJN6y — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) November 20, 2026

The linked Wall Street Journal post has more details.

Howard Lutnick repeatedly ignored warnings that U.S. artificial-intelligence chips were being smuggled to China before the recent Nvidia scandal became public, a top Republican senator said, the latest sign that lawmakers are blaming the Commerce Department for the potential security crisis. In an interview, Sen. Tom Cotton (R., Ark.), a longtime China hawk who chairs the Senate Intelligence Committee, stopped short of saying Lutnick should resign or be fired as Commerce secretary, but he declined to support him. “If Howard Lutnick wanted my support, perhaps he should have responded to my many letters warning about these Chinese communist front companies and, more importantly, taking the threats of communist China more seriously,” Cotton said.

If you're Commerce Secretary, ignoring repeated requests from a senator who (for now) chairs the Senate Intelligence Committee doesn't seem the best idea. In January, when the 120th Congress is seated, the expected new chair will be Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), who may not be nearly as friendly towards Trump administration officials.

Sen. Cotton has some serious complaints already.

For more than a year, Lutnick and his deputies ignored letters and warnings about companies suspected of diverting Nvidia chips including Megaspeed, the company where suspected Chinese intelligence asset Alice Huang was a top executive while having an affair with former Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang, Cotton said. Cotton specifically sent a letter to Lutnick about the need to investigate Megaspeed in October 2025 while pushing for stronger export-control rules. The Commerce Department declined to put Megaspeed on a trade blacklist and until recently avoided tightening export restrictions to smooth over relations with China during trade talks, an approach that has many lawmakers calling for Lutnick to brief Congress about the Nvidia saga.

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China's not known for groundbreaking innovation where things like microchips are concerned, obtaining much of what they use from other countries. The United States doesn't have a blanket ban on American companies selling chips to China or to Chinese interests; there are restrictions on cutting-edge, advanced chips, with many such sales requiring licensing and approval. Some Chinese companies are also blacklisted from technology sales. Most chip sales to China require a Bureau of Industry and Security license before selling controlled chips. Thus, very likely, the alleged attempts to work around that system.

The restrictions on high-end chips particularly affect Chinese intentions to take a big, fat share of the global data center market.

Finally, there's this:

The Commerce Department didn’t respond to a request for comment.

You don't say.

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