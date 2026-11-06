Lakewood, CO Police Agent Killed, 3 Wounded in Bus Shootout

From time to time, we are reminded that some things transcend issues of politics and policy, of which issues we have been focused on this week.

This is one of those things. Thursday evening, in Lakewood, Colorado, a western suburb of the city of Denver, one police officer was killed in a shootout on a Regional Transportation District (RTD) bus near the intersection of Colfax Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard. Three other officers and one civilian were injured, and the suspect is reported to have been killed in the exchange.

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According to Lakewood Public Information Officer John Romero, the suspect was allegedly connected to a hit-and-run earlier on Thursday. He was attempting to get onto an RTD bus when Lakewood agents spotted him and attempted to make contact, at which point the man opened fire, Romero said. Police received the initial call around 6:30 p.m. about a suspicious person. Romero said it was unclear to the department whether the shooting happened inside the RTD bus; however, he did confirm that when the man opened fire at the agents, the agents fired back. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

While it's hard to muster up any sympathy at all for the guy who allegedly opened fire on the agents, who has now assumed ambient temperature, it is remarkable to see how the community turned out to honor the fallen officer.

A police procession was held late Thursday night, transporting the fallen officer from Denver Health.

The fallen officer, who has not yet been named, was honored by the traditional bagpipers playing Amazing Grace.

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Law enforcement put their lives on the line for our safety everyday and I am heartbroken to learn that a Lakewood Police Agent was killed in the line of duty this evening. My heart goes out to their family and friends. My thoughts are also with the three agents who are still receiving care at area hospitals, as well as the civilian who was wounded, and I wish them a full and speedy recovery. Thank you to law enforcement who run into danger to keep us safe and to protect our communities.

Those of us familiar with the Denver metropolitan area and who know this part of town, also know that the area around West Colfax and Wadsworth isn't the best part of the city.

This is a sad and yet inevitable happening, where an officer charged with protecting the liberty and property of the citizens falls in the line of duty. This should also be an eventuality where we transcend the squabbles of politics and simply honor the fallen officer, as well as the others injured in the line of duty. It certainly appears that the Lakewood, Colorado emergency responders, citizens, and the government of Colorado are doing that right now. And that's a good thing. We can squabble about politics later.

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Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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