Shooter Targets a Northern California Spirit Halloween Store, Killing 1, Injuring 6 Others

On Friday, a targeted shooting incident at a Spirit Halloween store in the Solano Town Center Mall in Fairfield, CA, left a pregnant woman dead and six other people wounded. Fairfield is located in the Bay Area in Northern California.

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Local ABC7 News supplied the tragic details.

Gunfire rang out at about 8:30 p.m. Friday inside the store, which sells Halloween costumes and decor, at the Solano Town Center in Fairfield, the city police department said Saturday in a statement on Facebook. The shooting "stemmed from a targeted incident involving one suspect," police said. The woman who died was identified by police as Constance Hages, 31, and family members told authorities she was pregnant. Three male victims ages 16, 19 and 32 were in critical condition, and a 23-year-old man was hospitalized in critical but stable condition. Two other men, ages 19 and 43, were treated for gunshot wounds and released from the hospital.

The suspect or suspects are still at large, and there is no further information from the Fairfield Police Department on who may have been the targeted individual(s).

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This is the harrowing video footage of people attempting to flee the scene.

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Newly shared video captures the terrifying moments inside a Spirit Halloween store in Fairfield as a deadly shooting unfolded Friday night. Full coverage: https://t.co/9sFvh0kEq7 https://t.co/ybpgESbgaS — kcranews (@kcranews) October 31, 2026

One witness from the above video shared the account of her ordeal.

A witness to the deadly shooting inside a Halloween store at a Bay Area mall described the terrifying scene as shots rang out and she ducked for cover — fearing she was “going to die” as several victims were struck by gunfire. Jocelyn Lopez Tabares, 15, and her 23-year-old sister were picking up last-minute accessories for their costumes Friday night at the Spirit Halloween store at the Solano Town Center in Fairfield when a barrage of shots erupted. “I felt like I was going to die,” Lopez Tabares, of Vallejo, told the California Post. “I thought it was going to be my last time living. I didn’t want to die that way.” [...] Lopez Tabares, who was standing near the checkout registers, initially mistook the gunfire for popping balloons, until her sister dragged her to the concrete floor, she recalled. “We were in line getting ready to leave,” Lopez Tabares said. “Out of nowhere, we just hear at least 10 shots go off. I thought it was a balloon popping. I was in shock, and everyone just went down. My sister pulled me down because I couldn’t move. I was so scared.” As dozens of shoppers scrambled toward the exits in panic, the 15-year-old found herself frozen on the floor. “All I could hear was people screaming and running from the back to the front,” she said.

The mall remains an active crime scene, so Halloween weekend events that had been scheduled, including a "Mall-O-Ween" trick-or-treating event, have been disrupted due to the heavy police presence and crime scene investigation.

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California has some of the strictest gun laws in the nation, and the motivation of the suspect or suspects thus far remains unclear. But as is typical of a California Democrat, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA- 04) just couldn't help himself. In an X post offering his condolences, he also pushed the gun control legislation narrative.

Devastated by the tragic shooting in Fairfield. My thoughts and prayers are with the victim, her family, and those injured. We must continue our work to pass sensible legislation to keep our country safe. https://t.co/VkwRdkfllC — Rep. Mike Thompson (@RepThompson) October 31, 2026

Fairfield Police Chief Dan Marshall has asked that anyone with information about the shooting contact the Fairfield Police Department at (707) 428-7600 or email the department at: [email protected].