A Speeding Pickup, 700 Pounds of Drugs, and One Very Good Police Dog

A routine traffic stop in rural Nevada ended with more than 700 pounds of suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine off the streets, an illegal alien facing federal drug trafficking charges, and a sheriff's deputy who probably had no idea what he was about to find when he pulled over a speeding pickup.

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The truck was carrying an estimated $2 million in drugs, according to federal prosecutors. Most of that weight was methamphetamine, about 677 pounds. The remaining 30 pounds were suspected fentanyl, which prosecutors estimate was enough to make seven million potentially lethal two-milligram doses. That's an awful lot of poison to have riding around in the back of a pickup.

It started October 13 on U.S. Highway 93, near the small community of Ash Springs. Francisco Joel Garcia Farias, 26, was driving a pickup when a Lincoln County deputy pulled him over for speeding. Nothing particularly unusual about that, until the deputy brought out a drug-sniffing dog.

The dog alerted. A search followed.

The deputy found 13 storage totes in Garcia Farias' pickup. Inside were 187 vacuum-sealed packages of suspected methamphetamine and 13 packages of suspected fentanyl. Field tests on selected samples were positive for both substances. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office called in Homeland Security Investigations, which is now leading the federal case.

Sheriff Derek Foremaster praised the deputy's work and the K-9 deployment.

"I am proud of the vigilance and professionalism demonstrated by our deputies, whose proactive traffic enforcement and trained K-9 deployment led to the identification of suspected narcotics and a coordinated response with Homeland Security Investigations. We greatly value our partnership with HSI and the Homeland Security Task Force."

The prosecution is part of the Homeland Security Task Force initiative established under President Trump's Executive Order 14159, signed January 20, 2025.

Section 6 calls for task forces bringing together federal, state, and local law enforcement. The order directs them to focus on criminal cartels, foreign gangs, and transnational criminal organizations operating inside the United States. In Lincoln County, the sheriff's office and Homeland Security Investigations are working together on the resulting federal case.

Attorney General Todd Blanche praised the Lincoln County deputies and federal investigators in the Justice Department's announcement:

"Anyone who plans to release a deadly drug like fentanyl onto American streets will be prosecuted. Thanks to the diligent work of federal and local law enforcement, the lethal drugs allegedly possessed by this illegal alien are no longer endangering the lives of countless Americans."

RedState previously covered a massive southwest border seizure involving more than 100 million potentially lethal fentanyl doses confiscated over six months.

That kind of enforcement is necessary at the border. So is catching shipments that have already made it onto American highways. And in this instance, nobody needed a special operation to find the drugs. They needed a deputy who enforced the speed limit and a K-9 that knew its job.

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The federal complaint charges Garcia Farias with possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of a fentanyl mixture and 500 grams or more of a methamphetamine mixture. A conviction on either count carries a 10-year mandatory minimum, with life imprisonment possible.

For the Lincoln County deputy, it was a speeding driver on a Tuesday. For federal prosecutors, it is now a case with the possibility of a life sentence.

Thirteen storage totes. More than 700 pounds of suspected drugs. And one fewer shipment making its way down an American highway.

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