Democrats: History's Greatest Gun Salesmen

There's no better way to fire up American gun buyers than to have a Democrat Congress or a Democrat President about to assume office. In the wake of the 2026 midterms, we can expect a surge in gun buying, as well as seeing American shooters stocking up on ammo, and that's for sure and for certain.

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The anti-Second Amendment side is already making plans.

Tuesday’s election saw Democrats win seats across the country. Gun control groups heralded the wins. “This wave of progress flipped control of both the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate, a rare shift seen only twice before in the last 70 years,” said a statement from Brady United, a gun control advocacy group that endorses candidates for elected office. “We witnessed red, blue, and purple states and districts across the country reject the Trump administration’s assault on public safety and the lawmakers who push deadly policies that prioritize gun industry profits over people’s lives.”

That statement is the purest of hyperbolic horse squeeze. Fortunately the Second Amendment has been the subject of several Supreme Court decisions, most recently and most notably the Bruen decision, which is making the efforts of would-be gun-banners more difficult. And in December, the Court will hear another case, one that has the potential to scotch the attempts at so-called "assault weapons" bans.

Alan Gottlieb, chairman of the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms, has some comments as well.

"We're gonna have a few more states that we're gonna have to deal with where we're gonna have some problems, particularly places like the state of Arizona and Pennsylvania,” Gottlieb told The States Thursday in a virtual interview. “Arizona's gone from a you know a great gun right state right now to a very anti-gun state overnight. Pennsylvania, you know, that now the trifecta on the government controlled by the Democrats in Pennsylvania, many of which are anti gun and are gonna push all kinds of gun control measures."

This isn't a new thing. When Barack Obama took office in 2009, gun sales spiked. Ammo got downright scarce, prompting any number of odd conspiracy theories. The market responded by ramping up production in guns and ammo both, and there were more legally owned guns in civilian hands after Barack Obama left office than before. That will likely be the case this time, as well. Oh, Democrats will try their hardest to take our guns away, but it's a bigger hurdle than it was a few years ago.

That doesn't mean they won't try.

We're already seeing the fallout. In October, the FBI's NICS background checks for gun purchases spiked, with 2.1 million checks nationwide in October, up from 2 million in September. Mind you, not every NICS check translates to a sale, but you can plainly see the trend; and, I'll offer a prediction here, November 2026 gun sales will be through the roof. Why? Because Democrats are, above and beyond, the best gun salesmen ever. We gun owners will be buying while the buying's good, and watch for ammo sales to spike as well.

Democrats will try every scheme they've tried before: Waiting periods, "assault weapon" bans, raising the allowable age to 21, registering and licensing gun owners; you name it, they'll try it, and yes, in this, as with so many other issues, they'll overstep.

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As for licensing gun owners, here's my license:

A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.

And that, right there, is why we will never give up this fight.

Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their extreme gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

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