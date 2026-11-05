Multiple Europe Flights Diverted Amid Wave of Bomb Threats

It never rains but that it pours. Now there's this: On Thursday, in Europe, at least seven commercial airline flights were reportedly targeted by bomb threats, prompting several diversions. The threats appear to have been nothing more than that; at the present, no actual bombs have been confirmed.

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#BREAKING: At least seven passenger flights across Europe have reportedly been targeted by bomb threats today, November 5, prompting emergency diversions and security operations. The incidents include: Aer Lingus flight from Dublin to Rome: diverted to a French military airbase. Three Ryanair flights departing Copenhagen, Madrid and London Stansted: affected by bomb threats in Bulgarian airspace. Two landed in Sofia, while the third diverted to Plovdiv. LOT Polish Airlines flight from Warsaw to Brussels: landed at Brussels Airport following a security alert. Wizz Air flight from Milan to Warsaw: reportedly diverted to Vienna. Finnair flight from Helsinki to Rome: reportedly received a bomb threat. Authorities have not established whether the incidents are connected. No explosive devices have been confirmed in today’s cases. — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) November 5, 2026

The post states:

At least seven passenger flights across Europe have reportedly been targeted by bomb threats today, November 5, prompting emergency diversions and security operations. The incidents include: Aer Lingus flight from Dublin to Rome: diverted to a French military airbase. Three Ryanair flights departing Copenhagen, Madrid and London Stansted: affected by bomb threats in Bulgarian airspace. Two landed in Sofia, while the third diverted to Plovdiv. LOT Polish Airlines flight from Warsaw to Brussels: landed at Brussels Airport following a security alert. Wizz Air flight from Milan to Warsaw: reportedly diverted to Vienna. Finnair flight from Helsinki to Rome: reportedly received a bomb threat. Authorities have not established whether the incidents are connected. No explosive devices have been confirmed in today’s cases.

An Associated Press report has more.

Britain’s Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander told British broadcasters that flights across Europe have been hit by “malicious hoax threats.” The European Union’s Transport Commissioner Apostolos Tzitzikostas said that “any threats against civilians are unacceptable,” and that the EU’s executive branch was in contact with affected member countries. “It is too early to draw conclusions on whether the reported incidents are linked,” Tzitzikostas told reporters in Dublin. “National investigations remain ongoing.” He said that an EU level information-sharing mechanism on aviation security had been activated, and that “we don’t have information yet whether this is a cyberattack.”

At first glance, there doesn't seem to be any obvious connections in the origins or destinations of the flights, or the airlines involved. This could be a random hoax based on targets of opportunity. It could also be a systemic attempt to probe the responses by the airlines and the flight crews, although, for the moment, the random hoax angle seems more likely.

This incident would seem to be part of a trend. One report, on Tuesday, described more such false bomb threats affecting commercial flights from the airlines Ryanair, LOT, Scandinavian Airlines, and Wizz Air. Those threats also resulted in partial closure of airports and deployment of fighter escorts.

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Note that this incident involves seven flights, out of approximately 30,400 commercial airline flights that proceed in Europe every day, without incident. So this incident affected approximately 0.023 percent of air travel on a typical day. While that seems a small percentage, the very number of flights involved across Europe on any given day would present a lot of such targets of opportunity, in which even a hoaxed threat could cost an airline tens of thousands of dollars simply due to diverted and delayed flights and the resulting snarls in scheduled air travel.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned.

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