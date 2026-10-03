Omani Co-Pilot Now Identified, and More Details Are Out About 'Terrorist Act'

We keep getting more information that raises big questions in the FlyDubai attempted hijacking, and why the Omani co-pilot accused in the attack was flying a flight to Israel.

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As we reported, the co-pilot was banned from flying in Oman "over concerns he had adopted radical ideological views," and that, despite the ban, FlyDubai hired the man anyway, "allowing him to pilot on the sensitive route connecting the United Arab Emirates and Israel." So it needs to be determined what, if anything, the airline knew about his past history when they put him on the route.

The plane was saved through the courageous actions of the pilot, other crew members, and passengers.

But now the name of the co-pilot, and more details have come out.

Multiple sources familiar with the investigation identified the suspected attacker as 29-year-old Hamam Al Hammami. The officials told ABC News that Al Hammami, while working as a co-pilot trainee for Oman Air in 2024, was found to be in possession of extremist materials. The suspect was allowed to continue working for the airline in an administrative role, the sources said.

Unbelievable that Oman Air let him continue in an "administrative role."

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) shared more details on the Sept. 30 attempted "terrorist act ".

United Arab Emirates Attorney General Hamad Saif Al Shamsi on Saturday said the aircraft’s co-pilot had attempted to carry out a terrorist act and that he began executing his plan during the flight by assaulting the pilot inside the cockpit using a crash axe and attempted to seize control of the aircraft’s controls, according to WAM state news agency.

A crash axe is part of the emergency equipment kept in the cockpit. The pilot was lucky to survive if the co-pilot was hitting him with that.

The UAE attorney general said they were still investigating all the circumstances and motives, including how Al Hammami was able to be assigned that flight.

Al Hammami -- who was transferred Thursday from Saudi Arabia to the United Arab Emirates -- is said to be "cooperating" with authorities investigating the incident and has indicated that his intent was to crash the aircraft in Israel, according to sources briefed on the investigation.

FlyDubai said they can't comment further pending the investigation, but they said they were "fully committed to supporting the ongoing investigation and are in close coordination with the relevant government authorities and regulators.” But they said they were temporarily suspending their flights to Tel Aviv.

Representatives for Oman Air also weren't talking.

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