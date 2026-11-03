Feds Seize Over 1,600 Pounds of Deadly Drugs, Arrest 89 in Texas Border Op

This is what we voted for. On Monday, it was announced that as part of Operation Southern Surge, federal officials from several agencies have seized over 1,600 pounds of drugs and hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash, and also arrested 89 people.

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Through Operation Southern Surge, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Border Patrol K9 teams, Homeland Security Investigations, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas targeted drug trafficking and criminal activity in Texas border counties in the latter half of October. Paul Del Rincon, assistance director of CBP Office of Field Operations-Laredo, said at a news conference near the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge in Laredo, Texas, that since Oct. 19, federal agents working through Operation Southern Surge seized more than 1,600 pounds of narcotics, 15 firearms, more than 3,000 rounds of ammunition and more than $360,000 in illicit currency. These enforcement actions also led to arrest of 89 people, Del Rincon said. The bridge crosses the Rio Grande River connecting Laredo to Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico. “Operation Southern Surge brings additional CBP officers, specialized Office of Field Operations and Border Patrol K9 teams, advanced screening technology and targeted inspections, to the ports of Laredo, Roma, Hidalgo and Brownsville,” Del Rincon said. He’s referring to a region that stretches from Laredo, roughly two hours south of San Antonio, southeast several hundred miles to Brownsville in the Rio Grande Valley. The region has historically had the greatest volume of illegal entries.

You can see the press conference here.

Over the weekend, at the Hidalgo Port of Entry, a K-9 alerted officers to potential narcotics being smuggled in a vehicle. CBP officers performed an inspection and found cylindrical packages hidden in a shipment of leeks. They found a total of 909 packages that tested positive for methamphetamine. The packages weighed nearly 1,083 pounds and have an estimated street value of nearly $985,000, he said. In another enforcement action, at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge, CBP officers inspected a vehicle using nonintrusive inspection technology and detected “an anomaly.” They next found nearly 50 pounds of cocaine concealed in 20 packages.

This is what we voted for, and this is what we had better be voting for again. We just plain didn't hear much about busts like this during the Biden administration, in no small part because the Biden administration didn't seem to care much about what was going on near the southern border. And, if Democrats flip the Congress, well, we also know that the "migrant" convoys are already forming up, hoping a lax Democratic Congress will find a way to invite them in. We can't even rely on Democrat politicians or Democrat-run administrations at any level to even tell the truth about what is going on along our southern border, much less do anything about it.

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We voted for border enforcement, yes. We voted for interdicting illegal drug trafficking, even if that means sending some drug-smuggling boat crews to new lodgings in Davy Jones' locker. We voted to close the border. And, that's what we should be voting for today. If you haven't voted yet, well, it's not too late.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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