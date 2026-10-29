CalMatters Omits Gang, Felony History in Fresno ICE Deportation

It is becoming rather tedious, these cases in which some goblin is described as a "Maryland Dad" or a "Boston Man" who later turns out to be an illegal alien who has been dodging a legal deportation order for months or years. The legacy media are the accomplice in all this; whenever ICE scoops up one of these illegal aliens, the legacy media leaps up from its fainting couches to proclaim the person in question to be a pillar of the community, a cross between Jim Anderson from Father Knows Best and the latest winner of the Nobel Peace Prize.

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This time, the outlet is CalMatters, bemoaning the deportation of a "Fresno father," who, it turns out, is just another illegal alien.

NEW: Yesterday, @CalMatters published a sympathetic profile on a “Fresno father” who was “suddenly” deported by ICE to MX. He told the outlet he’s not a criminal & doesn’t know why he was targeted. However, I’m told by federal sources that he has been deported from the U.S. five times before, he has an active deportation order, he has pending felony aggravated assault charges from November 2025, he has decades old convictions for DUI w/ bodily injury & negligent discharge of a firearm that resulted in prison sentences, and he admitted in a consensual interview w/ ICE that he’s been a member of the Fresno Bulldogs street gang. I’m told his real name is LUIS ALBERTO ARREGUIN-VILLA, and he was previously deported from the US in 1994, 1996, 1998, 2003, and 2005, and that he admitted in an interview that he last crossed illegally into the U.S. in 2005 near San Ysidro, CA. Under federal law, illegal re-entry after deportation is a felony via 8 USC 1326. He has illegally re-entered at least five times. None of this context appears in the Cal Matters report. https://t.co/DZJhNKb7Np — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 29, 2026

Mr. Melugin writes:

NEW: Yesterday, @CalMatters published a sympathetic profile on a “Fresno father” who was “suddenly” deported by ICE to MX. He told the outlet he’s not a criminal & doesn’t know why he was targeted. However, I’m told by federal sources that he has been deported from the U.S. five times before, he has an active deportation order, he has pending felony aggravated assault charges from November 2025, he has decades old convictions for DUI w/ bodily injury & negligent discharge of a firearm that resulted in prison sentences, and he admitted in a consensual interview w/ ICE that he’s been a member of the Fresno Bulldogs street gang. I’m told his real name is LUIS ALBERTO ARREGUIN-VILLA, and he was previously deported from the US in 1994, 1996, 1998, 2003, and 2005, and that he admitted in an interview that he last crossed illegally into the U.S. in 2005 near San Ysidro, CA. Under federal law, illegal re-entry after deportation is a felony via 8 USC 1326. He has illegally re-entered at least five times. None of this context appears in the Cal Matters report.

Of course not! It scarcely fits the narrative. The Cal Matters story on Arreguin-Villa states only this:

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Arreguin, 54, had called a small community near Fresno home since he was 5. But on Oct. 1, federal immigration agents pulled him over on his way to work. He was among the first of about 130 people who advocates say were taken into custody during the opening days of the Trump administration’s latest immigration enforcement surge in the San Joaquin Valley. “My whole life got destroyed,” said Arreguin, who is married and has four children.

I honestly don't give an ounce of rodent droppings how many kids this guy has. He entered the United States illegally. Five times. He remained in the United States illegally. Five times. While in the United States illegally, he racked up convictions for DUI with bodily injury and negligent discharge of a firearm, crimes for which he was not only convicted but served prison terms. He also copped to being a gang member.

This isn't a guy we want in our country, no matter how many kids he has here. He could have a hundred kids here, and he is still here illegally, and he is still a convicted criminal. End of story. Back to Mexico he goes, and this time, if he knows what's good for him, he'll stay there.

This is what we voted for.



The skilled laborer’s rapid removal to Mexico shows how fast Trump’s deportation machinery is moving, almost dizzying in its efficiency. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement removed more than 356,000 people in the first nine and a half months of the 2026 fiscal year, which began Oct. 1, 2025, according to agency data. That surpasses the roughly 320,000 removals it carried out in all of fiscal year 2025.

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Good. Let's double that for the next fiscal year. And again the year after that. Cal Matters can clutch pearls and fan its sweaty forehead all it likes; this is what enforcing the law looks like.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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