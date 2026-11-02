Abdul El-Sayed's Election Eve Nightmare Just Got Even Worse

Democrat Senate hopeful Abdul El-Sayed's closing pitch to Michigan voters seems to be something like this: yes, I want boys in girls' bathroom; no, I don't think Israel should exist; and my agenda is so radical that even my fellow Democrats are abandoning me.

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Former Rep. Hansen Clarke (MI-13) announced on his Facebook page Sunday that he has joined Rep. Haley Stevens (MI-11) in endorsing Republican Mike Rogers for the U.S. Senate, giving El-Sayed what's likely to be an unwelcome surprise just hours before Michigan voters head to the polls.

And unlike Stevens, Clarke has something particularly interesting to offer: firsthand experience serving alongside Rogers in Congress.

In that Facebook post, Clarke wrote:

Choi Clarke and I stand with Congresswoman Haley Stevens in supporting Mike Rogers for the U.S. Senate.

He then explained why:

I served with Mike in the U.S. House of Representatives. I know that he is committed to improving the quality of our lives, protecting our nation's security, and working with Democrats to get the job done.

There's even a photo of Clarke and his wife looking quite happy and at peace with their votes.

That's gotta hurt. Another former Democrat lawmaker publicly backing the Republican candidate, and this one is personally vouching for his ability to work across the aisle.

Needless to say, the news is spreading like wildfire across social media.

Another Michigan Democrat endorses Mike Rogers! Former Democratic Congresswoman Hansen Clarke comes out in support of Haley’s decision to endorse Mike Rogers, says she’s voting for Rogers. Democrats are supporting Mike Rogers at record numbers. https://t.co/1u7nE1520e — Democrats For Mike Rogers (@DemsForMike) November 2, 2026

As RedState has extensively covered, El-Sayed's campaign has been rocked by an increasingly ugly feud with Stevens, his former opponent in the Democrat primary. That feud came to a head on Sunday when Stevens did the unthinkable and endorsed Rogers.

And we now have Clarke joining Stevens in crossing party lines in one of this cycle's most-watched races, which seems to indicate Stevens' endorsement of Rogers was more than an isolated act of Democrat rebellion against Abdul El-Sayed.

That's a great last-minute boost for Rogers and a kick in the pants for El-Sayed, who has to watch as members of his own party make the case for why his opponent is the better candidate.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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