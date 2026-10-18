Trump Gives Ringing Endorsement to Netanyahu for Re-Election

Israel is, without doubt, the best ally the United States has in the Middle East. As enticing as the notion of divesting ourselves of any of the many and varied problems in that troubled part of the world, it's in America's interest to be involved; we are seeing a stellar reason for that right now, as the United States is working with Israel to make sure that Iran, the number one state sponsor of Islamic terror, from gaining a nuclear weapon. And a key individual player in the region is Israel's leader, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

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Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu now faces a general election. And President Trump has given him a pretty enthusiastic endorsement.

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The president's Truth Social post states in part:

Bibi Netanyahu has been a Great Warrior Prime Minister, and an even greater Partner for Peace in combatting the Islamic Republic of Iran, with its 51 year old chant, “Death to Israel, Death to America! We will destroy the Little Satan and the Big Satan.” What Country can survive when things such as this are allowed to be said, because eventually, they always end up being true? It would have been only a question of time until Iran would have put that ominous phrase into effect, but they have been systematically destroyed, both Militarily and Financially, and unless they change their ways, rapidly, we will soon finish the job. If Israel has the wrong Leader, which would be anyone other than Bibi, America will have to do this work ourselves, and I am not inclined to do so.

In fact, we are doing a lot of the heavy lifting regarding Iran, but that's to be expected; Israel is a potent regional power, but the United States is a global power.

The facts are these: Israel is the only country in that part of the world where religious minorities, including Muslims — about 18 percent of Israel's population is Muslim — can serve in the military, can vote, run for office and serve if elected, and can serve in civil service and law enforcement. None of the Islamic nations do this. Israel is also a small country that has, since 1948, been holding off neighbors who would like to see them all killed. That calls for a cutting-edge military, a cutting-edge national intelligence apparatus, and leadership that understands the importance of all that. Whoever wins in the next election had better understand that, because things in the Middle East don't look like there is going to be some miraculous surge of freedom, good will and tolerance towards Israel anytime soon.

Benjamin Netanyahu does appear to have a pretty good grasp on Israel's challenges and how best to stand up to them. Whether he will be the one to do that moving forward, of course, is up to the voters of Israel.

Now, in the person of our elected head of state, the United States has made our preference known. The president concludes:

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Please let this Letter serve to represent my Complete and Total Endorsement of Bibi Netanyahu in his upcoming Race for Re-Election as Prime Minister of Israel. BIBI NETANYAHU WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN! Thank you for your attention to this matter.

Israel's election falls on October 27. Stay tuned.

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