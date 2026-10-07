Morally Bankrupt Mamdani Spits on October 7 Victims to Demonize Israel

On Wednesday, three years to the day in which thousands of Hamas terrorists descended on Israel and committed murder and atrocities in numbers untold, New York City's communist/Muslim Mayor Zohran Mamdani took to his X account to "commemorate" this date. However, in a move that was utterly predictable to anyone who has followed this far-left shouter who now lives in Gracie Mansion, the commie Mamdani did a lateral arabesque and made it all about Israel.

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This day is profoundly painful for so many New Yorkers. It marks three years since the horrific war crimes of October 7. On that day, Hamas killed more than 1,100 Israelis and abducted 251 others. We grieve alongside our many friends and neighbors who still carry that unthinkable loss. The suffering did not begin nor end that day. It instead continued through the Israeli government’s devastating, ongoing genocide in Gaza, in which it has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians—including more than 21,000 children. Even since the so-called ceasefire, more than 1,400 Palestinians have been killed. That suffering has intensified with every Israeli bomb dropped on ambulances waiting outside hospitals, every drone strike targeting a residential building or journalist, and every shipment of food aid turned away at a border crossing. Many New Yorkers are reckoning with this unbearable grief, and we mourn alongside them – all while knowing that our tax dollars fund these war crimes. Three years later, we must refuse to accept a world in which occupation and apartheid continue, where war crimes are met with impunity, and our federal government continues its complicity with every arms shipment. To honor the dead, we must fight for a world in which every person can live with freedom, safety, and dignity. — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) October 7, 2026

Let's take this through in stages, shall we? He begins:

This day is profoundly painful for so many New Yorkers. It marks three years since the horrific war crimes of October 7. On that day, Hamas killed more than 1,100 Israelis and abducted 251 others. We grieve alongside our many friends and neighbors who still carry that unthinkable loss.

And we're not buying it, Mayor Mamdani. Your crocodile tears are not convincing, and here's why. He continues:

The suffering did not begin nor end that day. It instead continued through the Israeli government’s devastating, ongoing genocide in Gaza, in which it has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians—including more than 21,000 children. Even since the so-called ceasefire, more than 1,400 Palestinians have been killed. That suffering has intensified with every Israeli bomb dropped on ambulances waiting outside hospitals, every drone strike targeting a residential building or journalist, and every shipment of food aid turned away at a border crossing. Many New Yorkers are reckoning with this unbearable grief, and we mourn alongside them – all while knowing that our tax dollars fund these war crimes.

Those numbers come from the Gaza Ministry of Health, which is run by Hamas, and which does not differentiate between civilian deaths and Hamas fighters killed in combat. Mayor Mamdani is taking the word of the enemy, the word of an organized Islamic terror group, over the estimates of the only country in the Middle East with a government that actually answers to its citizens. And, we might point out, not one Gazan — there is no "Palestine" - would have required so much as a band-aid had not Hamas, who the people of Gaza voted into power, launched a hideous attack, unprovoked, on Israelis, deliberately targeting innocent civilians. As the old saying goes, don't start nothing, won't be nothing. And, we remind you, Mr. Mayor, Hamas has a long, long history of lying.

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No, Hamas started this. Now they count the cost. We should be glad of that, but Mamdani is not on the side of civilization in this matter, and that's for sure and for certain.

Three years later, we must refuse to accept a world in which occupation and apartheid continue, where war crimes are met with impunity, and our federal government continues its complicity with every arms shipment.

There is no occupation. Israel has been the Jewish homeland for millennia. It was Judea before it was anything else, long before Islam existed. There is no apartheid. Israeli Muslims serve freely in the Knesset and in the Israeli military. They can run businesses and own their own homes, just like any Jewish citizen. 20 percent of Israel's population is Muslim, and you don't see any of them expressing any wish to leave Israel for any Muslim-majority nation. Why do you suppose that is, Mr. Mayor?

To honor the dead, we must fight for a world in which every person can live with freedom, safety, and dignity.

And yet you adhere to a governing system — communism — that provides no freedom, no safety, and certainly no dignity. Communism has been the cause of hundreds of millions of deaths, by starvation, by gunfire, by being worked to death in labor camps; you name it. Communism has never succeeded, has never attempted to ensure the liberty and property of the people; the very notion of central planning, a primary tenet of communism, is diametrically opposed to liberty. And there is no dignity in being ruled by the iron fists of a Politburo.

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There is, however, a bright spot in all this. If you care to, go to the X post linked above, and look at the replies. The ratio here is stunning, and Mayor Mamdani is taking a right beating.

Mayor Mamdani's remarks on this day are shameful. They are ignorant. They are despicable, and they are rooted in deliberate, willful lies. New York City should be ashamed, on this day, to be governed by such a loathsome man as this.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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