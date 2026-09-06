Hunter Biden for President? Don't Make Me Laugh.

It's hard to imagine the Democrat Party making a bigger mistake than nominating Hunter Biden for a run for President of the United States. And, entertaining as that would be, the Democrats can't possibly be that stupid; not only does the Biden family have a long history of corruption and incompetence, but Hunter himself is carrying around more baggage than one can find at O'Hare International Airport during the Thanksgiving weekend rush.

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And yet, Hunter himself is not floating the idea - and, more entertainingly, is casting himself as some kind of reluctant savior.

A real pipe dream. Hunter Biden may try to follow in his father’s footsteps into the Oval Office, he revealed in an upcoming interview. The scandal-scorned former first son, 56, said he “may have to” run for president in 2028 during an interview with billionaire supermarket mogul John Catsimatidis on his WABC Cats Roundtable radio show airing Sunday. “If I get your [Catsimatidis’] endorsement, I may have to [run for president]. The things I care most about is the 50 million Americans that are still suffering with their addictions,” Biden said.

We may have to reluctantly hand Hunter some credit there; if there's one thing he knows about, it's addictions.

But wait! There's more!

Biden, a self-described “former crackhead” who was convicted on federal gun and tax charges, said that his top qualification for becoming president is “adhering to the rule of law.” “Here is my qualification for becoming president, if you believe in the Constitution of the United States of America that you swear to uphold and protect. I want the next president to commit to one thing: to adhering to the rule of law,” he said.

Oh, that's just rich right there. Hunter Biden, piously preaching the rule of law? Hunter Biden, who bought a handgun illegally while addicted to crack? Hunter, who fathered a child he refuses to acknowledge and who he fought against supporting? Hunter Biden, who took a fat paycheck from a Ukrainian oil company despite knowing nothing whatsoever about the business? Hunter Biden, who, let's admit it, laundered bribe money for his father, befuddled old Joe Biden?

That's just too funny.

Of course, not even today's Democrats would be this crazy. For one thing, Hunter's background aside, he's probably not far left enough for the Democratic socialist wing of the party, that lunatic fringe that seems to be moving national Democrats' Overton Window far to the left, into "Here Be Monsters" territory. But just his background alone, never mind the fact that the Biden name doesn't hold much water anymore; Democrats have to know that awarding this guy a presidential nomination would be tantamount to them turning to Republicans and saying, "Here, this is a freebie; your guy won't have to campaign to win a landslide."

Don't they?

Then again, this is a party that appears to be considering the notion of a presidential run by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14), who may be the only competition Hunter Biden might have in the Catastrophic Loss Sweepstakes. Oh, she wins her own reelection efforts handily, but NY-14 is a district that would elect a pet rock to office if it had a "D" after its name; winning even a statewide election, even in New York, would be a whole different story.

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Here's the thing: Entertaining as this would be, the former First Son is talking out of his fourth point of contact here. Hunter Biden, were he to somehow win a long-shot bid for POTUS, would accomplish one thing: He would replace his father as the worst president in American history, and that's for sure and for certain. Democrats have to know this too.

Don't they?

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