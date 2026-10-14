President Trump Rocked Wasilla, and I Was Almost There for It

Alaska's a big, big place geographically. Politically, not so much. Our population of about 737,000, around half of which live in the Anchorage area, limits us to a small role in American politics. We only get one representative in the House, three electoral votes in presidential elections, and in presidential election years, Alaska generally gets ignored by the presidential candidates. Our role in presidential elections is too small, we're a pretty reliably Republican state, and we're too far off the beaten path.

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This midterm election is a little different. Alaska is not only having an election for governor, but also for one Senate seat and our one House seat. This midterm election is going to be hotly contested; the Republicans will have to fight for every seat, for every vote. Which is why, in a history-making move, President Trump, on Tuesday, held one of his trademarked rallies, in the Matanuska-Susitna borough (Mat-Su) town of Wasilla.

Wasilla is home to a little less than 11,000 people. It may well be the smallest town to ever host a Trump rally. It's also the first time a sitting president has held any kind of event in the Mat-Su. So, imagine my pleasure when I received my media credentials to attend this event and, hopefully, to be part of the throng shouting questions.

Well, that didn't quite happen. Here's why, and I'm going to tell you.

First, the drive down. Traffic, surprisingly, wasn't at all bad. I had been a little concerned about navigating my big F-350 through heavy traffic, which isn't something we generally see in Wasilla, but all went smoothly — until I arrived at the entrance to the media parking lot, where I showed an Alaska State Trooper my media credentials, reckoning that I'd be allowed in to park and head into the venue.

Nope. "Media parking lot is full," I was informed. "Backup parking is at the Church on the Rock, out on the Parks Highway." Fine, fine. That meant a drive around the back roads, back onto the Parks Highway, arriving at the left turn to the street leading to said church, only to meet another Alaska State Trooper. "Church lot is full," he told me. "But I have media credentials," I objected. "Your colleague at the venue told me that this was backup for media."

"Nobody told us that," the trooper told me.

In time, I found a side street that wasn't completely buried in parked cars and trucks. I was about 2 miles from the venue. There was a solid line of buses near the church ferrying people to the event, but the line looked to be at least a mile long; one guy told me he had waited in line for an hour before giving up. Check it out:

People waiting in line to see President Trump. Wasilla Alaska 10-13-26 https://t.co/ekirfgadBP — N.Paris (@JakeParis007) October 13, 2026

I figured I could shank's mare it to the venue, so off I went, along with a couple of others whose feet were in better shape than their patience. We hoofed it on down to the venue, and on the way, we chatted. A guy walking alongside me was from Wasilla. Two women had driven up from Anchorage. Along the way, an elderly couple in a car with a handicapped hanger stopped and asked if we knew anything about disabled parking; we didn't. They had driven up from Sterling, on the Kenai Peninsula, to see the president.

In time we arrived. State Troopers were there to turn us back. "Only buses allowed in." They were turning back cars and trucks, too; not just pedestrians. I brought out what was becoming my slogan for the day: "But, I have media credentials. And the venue is right there," I pointed to the event center, a hundred yards away.

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"Nope. Nobody comes in except by bus. You'll have to go back. Hurry, because they are closing the doors at 1:30."

I looked at my phone. 12:45. A bunch of us walked back to where the buses were still loading people aboard. The line was, if anything, longer than ever. So, with tired feet and a disappointed mind, I went back to my truck and went home. I've seen President Trump speak live before and may well again, but not on this day.

Even so, it was worth the drive down the Valley. There were likely more people attending the event (or, at least, trying to attend) than live in the town it was held in. That may be something of a first. And it was heartening to talk to so many people who were supporting not only the president, but our Republican Alaska candidates, including Senator Dan Sullivan (R-AK) Representative Nick Begich III (AK-At Large) and gubernatorial candidate Bernadette Wilson. It was great to see the mood of the crowd on a typically chilly, damp day in Alaska in mid-October. These people were fired up, ready to cast their votes.

No other president has ever even appeared in public in Wasilla. Having a president even come to Alaska at all, except perhaps to refuel Air Force One, is an unusual event. But President Trump came to Wasilla, and Alaskans responded by swamping the venue and showing up in numbers unheard of in the history of the Great Land. That's heartening. And for me, despite never making it inside the venue, that made the whole day worthwhile.

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Seriously, though, folks, next time make sure you leave enough room for all the media credentials you've issued.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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