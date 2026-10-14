'I Love Doing This Stuff': Trump Pardons Two Alaska Mechanics Hounded by the Biden Administration

President Trump held a rally in Wasilla, Alaska, Tuesday evening to show his support for Sen. Dan Sullivan’s (R-AK) reelection bid as well as other Republicans down the ballot.

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Along the way, the president signed pardons for two mechanics — Zachary Czubak and Patrick Fleming — who were targeted and convicted by the Biden administration for the grave crime of modifying diesel engines in the cold-weather state. Trump had already issued a pardon for another gearhead in July.

Why would the mechanics do such a malicious thing? Because the frigid temperatures can impair the operation of diesel engines:

For years, Obama-era diesel regulations that cause trucks to stop working in extreme cold have put Alaskans in danger. The EPA even criminalized local mechanics who were simply trying to keep drivers safe. I worked with these mechanics to get them presidential pardons, but we… pic.twitter.com/GvnB6KExfW — Sen. Dan Sullivan (@SenDanSullivan) September 21, 2026

For years, Obama-era diesel regulations that cause trucks to stop working in extreme cold have put Alaskans in danger. The EPA even criminalized local mechanics who were simply trying to keep drivers safe. I worked with these mechanics to get them presidential pardons, but we must fix the system for good. That is why I introduced the Cold Weather Diesel Reliability Act, which recently passed the EPW committee and is heading to the Senate floor! This bill will finally stop these dangerous, one-size-fits-all policies from being forced on Alaska.

Team Obama and Team Biden didn’t care about any of that; they just wanted to shove their extremist energy policies down the throats of Americans. The DOJ charged the technicians with felony violations of the Clean Air Act and secured their convictions. They received probation and roughly $66,000 fines.

That was then, this is now:

🚨 IT'S OFFICIAL: By stroke of pen, President Trump PERSONALLY and FULLY pardons Alaskan truckers who were criminally charged for simply fixing trucks



The trucker dropped this line: "We're not criminals...we want to help people!"



"This means the world to me. It really did… pic.twitter.com/hVn5nYyJnl — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 14, 2026

🚨 IT'S OFFICIAL: By stroke of pen, President Trump PERSONALLY and FULLY pardons Alaskan truckers who were criminally charged for simply fixing trucks The trucker dropped this line: "We're not criminals...we want to help people!" "This means the world to me. It really did destroy us." 🙏🏻 Their lives were turned upside down over truck repairs and GREEN NEW SCAM BS Now their records are wiped clean! LET'S GO No more treating hardworking Americans like criminals!

Their records are now clean as a baby's behind:

"If you allow people to fix the engines, they take the environmental crap that makes it inefficient and expensive, undo that," Trump said at the rally. "When you undo that, you send fumes into the air, so we put them in jail?! Well, I heard about it...I''m giving each one an unconditional pardon. That means you're as clear as a newborn baby's a**. Why is that so clean?"

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It wouldn’t be a Trump rally, though, if there weren’t a well-deserved shot at former President Joe Biden. As he signed the pardons, the president said, "So I'm going to sign this now, something that Joe Biden would be unable to do because he was unable to sign his signature."

He also said, "What an honor. I love doing this stuff.” One of the mechanics thanked him, saying, "It really did destroy us. It destroyed friendships. It destroyed families."

Undoing Biden’s disastrous legacy one day at a time. This is what I voted for.

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