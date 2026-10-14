Ohio Dem. Senate Candidate: We Won’t Confirm Trump Judges

We are now less than three weeks from the crucial 2026 midterm elections. In many states, early voting is already underway. In states with mail-in voting, the ballots are in the mail. The SAVE America Act, that would have done much to ensure the integrity of our elections, is sitting somewhere in a desk drawer in the Senate, gathering dust. And, in races all across the country, Democrats are making it very plain, what they will do if they win control of the House and Senate.

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When they tell us what they intend to do, we'd better believe it.

The latest such comes from Ohio Democrat Senate candidate Sherrod Brown, who warns us that a Democrat-controlled Senate won't be confirming any more Trump-nominated judges.

Democrat lapdog Sherrod Brown tells MSDNC he'll only support radical left-wing activist judges: "We're not obviously confirming Trump judges." https://t.co/Zc26Q5Bvrr — Steve Cortes (@SteveCortes) October 14, 2026

Brown says:

We're, you know, obviously not confirming judges that are Trump judges. But there's much we can do to help people in their daily lives.

So, no more judges appointed at the federal level — not until 2029, when President Trump leaves office. Does that seem prudent? Shouldn't they at least give the nominees a hearing?

But that's apparently not how Democrats work. Not anymore.

(Brown) also referenced the child tax credit and stated, “[W]e’ve got to be on the side of, yeah, we hear you about the cost of living, our number one priority is to make sure that we fight — that we work to shrink that gap, to lower those rates, and to give people hope for the future. Of course, we hold them accountable. We’re not going to — we’re not, obviously, confirming judges that are Trump judges. But there’s much we can do to help people in their daily lives.”

Note that nothing the Democrats have ever done on the economy has ever worked; almost every time, they make things worse, and if they gain a majority, that gives a bigger, louder megaphone to the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) wing of the party, the commies, who are becoming more and more influential in the Democrat Party. Ohio, mind you, has over the last few cycles been a fairly reliable Republican state, but we note with concern that the RealClear Polling average, as of this writing, has Brown running 3.1 points ahead of the Republican candidate, Jon Husted.

What does this tell us? That we can't allow this to happen. We can't allow these people to gain control of House and Senate. And the polling, skeptical as we may be about that, shows a very real possibility that they may do just that. That would be the end of the Trump agenda, that would be the end of making America great again, that would be the end of any efforts to ensure the integrity of our nation's elections, that would be the end of our surge towards energy independence, that would be the end of our increasingly-secure borders and clamp down in illegal immigration.

I've written this before and I will keep doing so through election day: Get out and vote. We have to win every possible race, by more than the margin of fraud. We have to win decisively. Democrats, riddled as they are with Trump Derangement Syndrome, are fired up to vote, and make no mistake, they will vote. We have to be more enthusiastic. We have to be more determined. We have to vote, every one of us. We have to win. It has come to this.

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Get. Out. And. Vote. The future of the republic depends on you. On every one of you. Do your civic duty. Vote.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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