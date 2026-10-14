Kamala Harris: Expand Court, Add States If Dems Take Congress

Kamala Harris is utterly reliable in one sense: Every time she opens her mouth, something dumb comes out.

On Tuesday, on someone named Keke Palmer's "Baby, This is Keke Palmer" podcast, the failed presidential aspirant proved that true once again — and yes, if you're like me, the name of this podcast has your eyes rolling so hard that they look like the wheels on an old-fashioned Las Vegas slot machine.

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Here's some of what she said.

"The work that we can do about winning back the House and the Senate is going to be on a number of things. For example, I believe that we need to expand the Supreme Court. We need more justices on the Supreme Court so that we can have a court that actually reinforces the spirit and principles behind the Constitution of the United States," Harris told podcast host Keke Palmer on her "Baby, This is Keke Palmer" podcast.

That's right out of the far-left playbook: If you can't win under the rules in place, change the rules. Kamala's not the only one shouting the need to pack the court, which was actually attempted by President Franklin Roosevelt; which effort was scuppered by the Senate. And as for the "spirit and principles behind the Constitution," well, Kamala Harris wouldn't know a principle if she were swatted on the nose with one. No, this is all about stacking the Court with compliant left-wing judges, to help steamroll the agenda through.

Speaking of which:

"I believe that we should be pushing for what is possible around changing the Electoral College. Right? "It's about, the popular vote has to matter, right? You know, all the things that make people feel, like, overwhelmed, and does their vote matter? We have, you know, listen, if the folks there want it, we should be pushing for statehood for Puerto Rico and D.C., right? These are some of the things that are structural that we need to do, but we need to reestablish affordable child care," Harris added.

Here's that pesky Constitution again. The "popular vote" doesn't matter, because there is no popular vote. The total vote count is a statistical curiosity with no meaning under the law. None. And if you want to see people's vote not matter, just watch what happens when New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and San Francisco decide who the president is, in every election.

And "reestablish" affordable child care? Kamala, you and your senile boss were in the White House for four years. For the first two, Democrats had effective control of Congress. Why didn't you do something about "affordable child care" then? How about Joe Biden's old boss, Barack Obama? President Obama had two years with the Democrats in control of Congress. He managed to get the horror called Obamacare passed. Why didn't he do something about child care?

Never mind, I know the answer. It's because this is just a talking point. Kamala Harris, on this issue as with so many others, is just taking a dump.

These are the things we'll get if the Democrats take control. They will at least attempt to stack the Court, and to overturn the Electoral College; that last would properly take an amendment to the Constitution, but Democrats haven't shown too much inclination to play by the rules, not when they can simply change them — and change them they will. This is what's at stake. For crying out loud, they are telling us, flat out, what they want to do, and if we don't beat them at the polls in less than three weeks, that's what they will try.

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Oh, and yeah, she's running in 2028, whether her husband likes it or not. Bet on it.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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