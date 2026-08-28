Kamala Harris Uncorks a Wild Midterm Conspiracy Theory — and the Video Is Something Else

If you've been waiting with bated breath for Kamala Harris's hot take on election integrity and the midterm elections, your wait is over. And let's just say it's not a sober take on things.

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The failed Democrat presidential candidate put out a video Thursday claiming that President Trump is trying to rig the November elections by having the USPS tighten up its procedures for handling mail-in ballots.

There are two important things to unpack here: her message and her appearance.

Let's start with the message. She starts off by saying, "Hey, everybody. Just this week, the United States Supreme Court backed up the president’s agenda. He’s trying to make it more difficult for you to vote by mail." Then adds, "By the way, he votes by mail from Mar-a-Lago, but he doesn’t want you to vote by mail because he knows you’re paying attention."

Because Trump votes by mail and wants to make sure his ballot is handled correctly by the USPS means he doesn't want the same for other voters? Okaaay.

The rules Kamala is questioning cover how mail-in and absentee ballots are to be handled in federal elections. States would be required to tell the Postal Service who is supposed to be receiving these kinds of ballots, and those envelopes would then have to have unique identifiers on them so that each piece can be individually tracked as it makes its way through the mail system.

Democrats do not want any extra scrutiny on mail-in ballots because they need to hold trunks full of them in reserve for election night ... just in case.

And Kamala needn't have gone through the effort to make this video because, as RedState reported Friday morning, an Obama-appointed judge has halted the rules from going into effect, saying the blue states complaining "face irreparable harm where they are required to comply with a likely unconstitutional regulation for which compliance is practically impossible as to the 2026 midterm elections, now little more than two months away."

This week’s Supreme Court decision is another reminder of what we are up against heading into November.



They can put more obstacles in our way, but they cannot take away our power. Our answer is to show up, make our voices heard, and turn out in numbers that are too big to rig. pic.twitter.com/bLTKCDDWfe — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 27, 2026

“By the way, he votes by mail from Mar-a-Lago, but he doesn’t want you to vote by mail. Hey, everybody. Just this week, the United States Supreme Court backed up the president’s agenda. He’s trying to make it more difficult for you to vote by mail. By the way, he votes by mail from Mar-a-Lago, but he doesn’t want you to vote by mail because he knows you’re paying attention. Context is so important. Gas prices are up, food prices are up. He got us in a war that the American people don’t want, and he is worried he is going to lose the midterms. We are two months away from the midterms. Get out and vote. Let’s get everyone out to vote. They are cheating. They are trying to cheat. And we have got to turn out in big numbers and be too big to rig. I’ll see you out there.”

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Now, about her appearance. I'm not saying she's definitely drunk in this video, but she's definitely not sober.

Our friends over at Townhall noticed there were 15 editorial cuts for a 47-second video, which calls into question what she's been doing these last two years because she certainly isn't coming across as a more polished, coherent future presidential candidate.

Let's just call Kamala's video what it is – a rallying cry for wine moms everywhere to put down their glasses of Chardonnay long enough to scribble out a ballot. Preferably before happy hour gets really under way.

It's also a taste of what Democrats have in store for the midterm elections: every election-integrity measure by Republicans will be called "cheating," every defeat will be blamed on voter suppression, and every ballot box will apparently require a sommelier.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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