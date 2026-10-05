DOJ Charges 16 More Noncitizens for Illegal Voting

It's interesting, isn't it, how so many things that the Left tells us never happen, keep happening? Case in point: Illegal voting by non-citizens, which Democrats insist, as the electoral house burns all around them, that is all fine, everything is fine, there isn't enough illegal voting to worry about.

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And yet, the Department of Justice (DOJ) keeps catching them. Now, there are 16 more.

🚨Today, the Justice Department announced charges involving 16 ALIENS in connection with illegal voting, fraudulent voter registration, and related election crimes across the country. The cases include: • Voting by aliens in federal elections • False claims of U.S. citizenship to register or vote • False statements on citizenship applications Read more about each of these cases here: https://t.co/2DgngyKfDZ — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) October 5, 2026

The post reads:

Today, the Justice Department announced charges involving 16 ALIENS in connection with illegal voting, fraudulent voter registration, and related election crimes across the country. The cases include: Voting by aliens in federal elections

False claims of U.S. citizenship to register or vote

False statements on citizenship applications

There's also an official press release on the matter. They name the persons charged; here's a sample.

Two aliens were charged for illegally voting in a federal election. Italian national Andrea Catanese, 60, a lawful permanent resident, has been charged by federal indictment with voting by an alien, attempting to procure naturalization unlawfully, and making a false statement related to naturalization. Catanese allegedly voted in the 2024 general election, falsely stated he had never voted in a federal election on an Application for Naturalization, and then made the same false statement to an immigration official who was reviewing the application.

Bahamian national Terrance Patrick Evans, 37, a lawful permanent resident, has been charged by information with one count of voting by an alien. According to the information, Evans voted in the 2024 federal general election despite knowing that he was not a citizen of the United States.

Bear in mind these people have only been charged, not convicted; they are, like anyone, entitled to due process, and in these cases, they are lawful permanent residents. Still ineligible to vote, but not illegal aliens. In fact, in this instance, all of the people arrested are lawful permanent residents. But that doesn't change the severity of the issue.

Is it worth pointing out again that this is precisely the sort of thing that the SAVE America Act was intended to head off? Requiring proof of citizenship when registering to vote would have stopped, very likely, all 16 of these people from voting illegally. And let me just head off one talking point of the Left: No, just because they are here legally, just because they are, as the DOJ points out, lawful permanent residents, that does not give them the ultimate privilege of citizenship: The franchise. If they want to vote in our elections, let them attain citizenship.

And here's the thing: These people can, on conviction, have their lawful permanent residency revoked, and thence repatriated. It shouldn't matter if they are employed legally or how long they have been here. We are, supposedly, still a nation of laws, after all.

The current Congress will presumably have a lame-duck session after the 2026 midterm elections. That may be our last chance, depending on how the midterms turn out, to pass the SAVE America Act. It may be our last chance to attain any measure that will move us towards honest elections. If Congress doesn't act, we will see more of these people illegally voting, as the current system has been shown to have too many cracks to slide through.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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