16 billion miles is a long, long way. That would be 1,474,560,000,000,000 Sydney Sweeneys laid out end to end. To put it more scientifically, that's the distance light travels in one day — a light-day. No manmade object has ever traveled that far.

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That is, until now. Voyager 1 has reached the distance of one light-day from Earth. It takes 48 hours for a message beamed to Voyager 1 and return to Earth, at the speed of light — 186,282 miles per second. It's hard to wrap one's brain around those kinds of speeds and distances.

And yet, here we are. On Wednesday, November 18, 2026, Voyager 1 has traveled one light-day from home.

Nov. 18, 2026, 5:16am EST The Voyager 1 spacecraft has reached a distance of one light-day from Earth. — NASA Solar System (@NASASolarSystem) November 18, 2026

Voyager 1 was also the first manmade object to cross the heliosphere, generally considered the boundary to our solar system, and to move into interstellar space. That's pretty cool.

Voyager 1 was launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on September 5th, 1977, with a mission to fly by Jupiter and Saturn. According to NASA, the spacecraft made valuable discoveries of the two gas giants and their moons, including two new moons of Jupiter; five new moons of Saturn; a new Saturn ring called the G-ring; and a thin ring around Jupiter. In 2012, the spacecraft officially passed into interstellar space after crossing the heliosphere, which NASA explained is “the boundary where the influences from outside our solar system are stronger than those from our Sun.” It is the first human-made object to reach interstellar space.

I was 15 when Voyager 1 launched, just a few days from my 16th birthday. This thing has literally been flying away from us for half a century, traveling at some of the greatest speeds ever attained by a man-made object, giving us some of our first great closeup looks at the solar system's massive gas giants, Jupiter and Saturn — and then leaving our solar system and reaching today's great milestone, all on mid 1970s technology.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman also marked the occasion on X.

Voyager 1 is now one light-day from Earth, an extraordinary @NASA achievement for a spacecraft assembled by human hands and launched nearly 50 years ago. As we celebrate this milestone, with Voyager continuing her journey through interstellar space at nearly 38,000 mph, consider what those brilliant minds made possible with the technology of 1977 and how much farther we should aspire to go with the tools, resources, and ambition of our time. — NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman (@NASAAdmin) November 18, 2026

Voyager 1 is now one light-day from Earth, an extraordinary @NASA achievement for a spacecraft assembled by human hands and launched nearly 50 years ago. As we celebrate this milestone, with Voyager continuing her journey through interstellar space at nearly 38,000 mph, consider what those brilliant minds made possible with the technology of 1977 and how much farther we should aspire to go with the tools, resources, and ambition of our time.

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And note that speed. At that speed, you could hop in your car and drive from San Diego to Boston in 4.7 minutes. Voyager 1 has been traveling for 50 years.

I hope humanity never stops looking upwards and outwards. Maybe it's the science fiction writer in me. Maybe it's just the hope I'm still holding out that humanity will keep looking to the next big destination, that we'll never lose that wanderlust that seems to have infected our species since the very beginning.

There is likely nobody working at NASA today who was there when Voyager launched, but NASA is justified in doing some back-slapping about this. Even so, even with this great milestone event, I maintain one thing I've maintained for years; when humans leave Earth to explore and perhaps colonize other places, it will be the private sector that gets us there. Elon, are you listening?

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