Trump Takes Media to School Over White House Repairs Versus FAA Funding

On Monday, President Donald Trump gave another impromptu press scrum before boarding Air Force One for the ASEAN Summit in Manila, Philippines, and then to China for the APEC Leaders Meeting, including a trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The entirety of his interchange with the press was around 19 minutes and can be watched here.

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A majority of the questions shouted at Trump before he boarded AF1 involved Friday's Ground Stop, followed by what he thought about Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's urgent call for Congress to further fund the repair and restoration of the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) crumbling infrastructure.

One reporter asked what Trump "would say to the critics who claim he is too focused on D.C. construction projects while our airline systems are crumbling, given the fact that Republicans have been in control?"

Trump responded:

"Well, if you take a look at the White House, it's flawless. Listen to me, yeah, I know you don't see dirt, but when you look at the White House, you never see broken windows, I don't know. We had 18 broken windows. The plaster, the exterior plaster was falling off the walls. It was an embarrassment. Now, you look, and you know what? It took me 10 minutes a day, because I know great construction people, and I know people that can put it back. So, the White House is in beautiful shape. Take a look at the helipad, I hope you like it, because it's gotten —"

The reporter attempted to interrupt, but Trump stopped her, speaking very slowly:

"Listen. To. Me. The helipad has gotten great reviews. And the nicest of all will be the ballroom, which now people are saying, it fits like a glove. It's going to be able to... we have something that for over 150 years people have wanted it."

Then Trump countered the reporter's premise that he spends very little time at the White House and should therefore be unbothered by the fact that it is deteriorating around him. I'm old enough to remember that Donald J. Trump became a household name because of his real estate and construction expertise with buildings, golf courses, and other properties all over the world. So, to blatantly disregard this fact and question his expertise in knowing what would be required to improve the White House infrastructure must have been particularly galling to him.

Trump shot back:

"But why would you say I spend time, I spend very little time at the White House? I live here, and I see that the stone, see this stone? Put your cameras on it. This stone was badly broken."

The reporter remained stuck on stupid and tried to interject again about the amount of money needed to repair the FAA system and that it should be his focus. I'm not a D.C. reporter, but even I know the distinction between the U.S. agencies and how each one is funded. The Department of Transportation is in charge of the FAA and its infrastructure, and is funded through congressional appropriations. The Department of the Interior is in charge of the White House and its grounds, and is also funded through congressional appropriations, as well as a Legacy Restoration Fund, and a number of grants and private donors. So, the reporter's question was incorrect on its face.

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The reporter probably knew that Trump has also been funding some of the White House renovations on his own dime and through private donors, but she chose to stick with her narrative rather than actual facts.

Shocker.

This is where Trump went nuclear, as he is wont to do when faced with deliberate obtuseness and rank stupidity.

Trump responded.

"Oh, you're so pathetic. Listen: I have a responsibility to make sure the symbol of our country is in decent shape, and it takes me 10 minutes a day, very little time. Ten minutes a day. I have people —"

The reporter tried again to interrupt, but Trump plowed forward.

"I don't do it, you don't see me on the scaffold. Take a look at that building now. That building, if you looked a year ago when I came back, was in horrible condition. See, if you saw it, the stone was broken, there are 18 broken windows throughout, you look up, see all of the decoration, everything else? That was all broken. All of the, it's beautiful, they call it the memorialized columns, they were in horrible condition, the columns were... look at them now. Those columns had 100 coats of paint, and the paint was warped. And the stone underneath it was in bad shape. Now it's beautiful. And you know what? When they look at the White House now, now the White House is better than it was in 1792. Did you know the White House was built in 1792?"

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Since the reporter couldn't differentiate between which agency is in charge of what infrastructure, she probably didn't.

She asked again. "Why hasn't there been more funding to our crumbling airlines?"

Trump concluded:

"This doesn't cost money, this is peanuts, and I pay for it. This doesn't cost money, this is peanuts. This is called talent. Talent. You don't have talent. You don't know what a broken column is. When you see a broken column, you don't notice. But when other leaders of state, and other people come here. The White House was in terrible condition. Now, it's in beautiful condition. It cost me very little money to do it. I spent very little time to do it. And losers like you come out and they say, 'Why are you focused on the White House?' Because the White House is a symbol of our country. And the White House should look like that, and the stone should look like this."

WATCH:

.@POTUS schools another Fake News loser on White House restoration: "Oh, you're so pathetic. I have a responsibility to make sure the symbol of our country is in decent shape — and it takes me ten minutes a day... You don't have talent. You don't know what a broken column is." https://t.co/JbHEMDBVgl — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 16, 2026

Trump's last line was the crux of it: The White House is a symbol of our country and its dominance in the world and a place where world leaders, thinkers, and all Americans are welcomed into its cradle. So, its appearance should reflect this power and prestige.

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The president understands this weight of heritage and responsibility, and takes it seriously. Unlike the legacy media, which would prefer to play gotcha games and conflate two funding situations that have little to no connection.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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