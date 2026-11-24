President Trump on Tuesday bestowed the nation's highest civilian honor on former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, recognizing the man once known as "America's Mayor" for his leadership in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

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In a private Oval Office ceremony, the president presented 82-year-old Giuliani with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, thus fulfilling a promise he made more than a year ago.

"President Trump will proudly honor Mayor Giuliani — America's Mayor — with the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his lifetime of service to the American people," White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales said earlier in the day.

Giuliani took to social media with a message of thanks, saying he was "honored and humbled" to be receiving the honor. He also paid tribute to the men and women who had worked alongside him over the years, particularly those who had since died, and expressed his heartfelt gratitude for his family and friends.

I am honored and humbled to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom from my nation and from President Donald J. Trump. Any and all distinction I have received in public office is fully the result of following the advice of my boss, Ronald Reagan, who said: "There is no limit to what a man can do or where he can go if he doesn’t mind who gets the credit." I share the credit with all the men and women who worked with me, disagreed with me, and loved me—particularly those who lost their lives in the causes we undertook together. And to my family—mother, father, children, ancestors, and extended family, including my friends—what you have done will always mean the most. Doing the right thing for others has been my guiding light. May God continue to bless the United States of America. Ultimately, all we achieve is the will of God—the Father, the Son, and the Holy Ghost. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) November 24, 2026

I am honored and humbled to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom from my nation and from President Donald J. Trump. Any and all distinction I have received in public office is fully the result of following the advice of my boss, Ronald Reagan, who said: "There is no limit to what a man can do or where he can go if he doesn’t mind who gets the credit." I share the credit with all the men and women who worked with me, disagreed with me, and loved me—particularly those who lost their lives in the causes we undertook together. And to my family—mother, father, children, ancestors, and extended family, including my friends—what you have done will always mean the most. Doing the right thing for others has been my guiding light. May God continue to bless the United States of America. Ultimately, all we achieve is the will of God—the Father, the Son, and the Holy Ghost.

President Trump originally announced the award back in September 2025, shortly after Giuliani was seriously injured in a car accident. At the time, the president – himself a longtime New York City resident – praised his friend as "the greatest Mayor in the history of New York City, and an equally great American Patriot."

Giuliani's son, Andrew, attended Tuesday's ceremony and described the experience as being deeply meaningful to him and his father.

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"To see your father receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom is an unbelievable honor. It's tough to describe," he told reporters outside the White House after the ceremony concluded.

For Rudy Giuliani, whose life has seen its ups and downs over the years, Tuesday was a chance to revisit the historic chapter that first earned him the title "America's Mayor" and thank him for his many years of public service.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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