DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Minnesota Poll Worker's Grotesque 'Halloween' Shirt Sparks Outrage and an Official Review

Teri Christoph Follow @TeriChristoph
Nov 03, 2026 2:27 PM
Advertisement
Minnesota Poll Worker's Grotesque 'Halloween' Shirt Sparks Outrage and an Official Review
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

One poll worker in Hennepin County, Minnesota, decided it would be appropriate to greet voters while wearing a "Halloween" shirt featuring a huge blood-red splatter and the words "Problem Solved." It was a particularly grotesque sight because of the shirt's resemblance to the one Charlie Kirk was wearing when he was assassinated in September 2025.

Advertisement

The woman was spotted Saturday working at a polling station in Rogers, Minnesota.

Reporter Liz Collin of Alpha News flagged the woman's inappropriate attire to officials with Hennepin County, who confirmed to her that they had forwarded the concern to the city clerk in Rogers for review. Here's what Collin was told:

“Hennepin County expects polling places to be welcoming and free from intimidation, harassment, or disruption for voters and election workers alike… Anyone with concerns about conduct at a polling place should bring them to the attention of the head election judge or city clerk's office,” the statement reads.

Recommended
DOJ: Postal Worker Stole Hundreds of Republican Mailings Ward Clark Election Day Fiasco in NY Battleground Gets Worse As Officials Reveal Stunning Ballot Blunder Teri Christoph
Advertisement

DFL candidate Aaron Klemz, who's running for a seat in the Minnesota House, jumped on X to defend the woman, saying she was simply showing her Halloween spirit. He tweeted: "Nothing like taking a picture from Halloween, four days ago, then spreading it around on election day and making up some theory about it."

Here's the problem (not that the Aaron Klemz's of the world would ever admit or be ashamed by it): that style of shirt became a call for political violence the moment Charlie Kirk died

Last Halloween, eight math teachers at Cienega High School in Arizona were criticized for wearing nearly identical blood-spattered "Problem Solved" shirts. It may not have been their intention, but it came across as mocking Kirk's murder, prompting the school district to insist that the shirts were simply a math-themed joke.

That excuse could fly on September 9, 2025. The moment Charlie died, however, it became a grotesquely inappropriate choice, regardless of what the wearer intended.

While we can't say for sure what the woman in the photo intended, the optics aren't great. And the voters of Rogers, Minnesota, shouldn't be left wondering if the person helping them to cast their ballot thinks political assassination is a fun Halloween joke.

Advertisement

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CHARLIE KIRK | ELECTION INTEGRITY | MINNESOTA | POLLING
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

DOJ: Postal Worker Stole Hundreds of Republican Mailings

DOJ: Postal Worker Stole Hundreds of Republican Mailings

Ward Clark
Election Day Fiasco in NY Battleground Gets Worse As Officials Reveal Stunning Ballot Blunder

Election Day Fiasco in NY Battleground Gets Worse As Officials Reveal Stunning Ballot Blunder

Teri Christoph
New: Democrats Scramble After DOJ Cranks Up the Heat on Decoy Dan Investigation

New: Democrats Scramble After DOJ Cranks Up the Heat on Decoy Dan Investigation

Sister Toldjah

Trending on RedState Videos