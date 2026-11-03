Minnesota Poll Worker's Grotesque 'Halloween' Shirt Sparks Outrage and an Official Review

One poll worker in Hennepin County, Minnesota, decided it would be appropriate to greet voters while wearing a "Halloween" shirt featuring a huge blood-red splatter and the words "Problem Solved." It was a particularly grotesque sight because of the shirt's resemblance to the one Charlie Kirk was wearing when he was assassinated in September 2025.

Advertisement

The woman was spotted Saturday working at a polling station in Rogers, Minnesota.

A poll worker in Minnesota. They just want free healthcare, guys. https://t.co/SzKKiZc8Oe — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) November 3, 2026

Reporter Liz Collin of Alpha News flagged the woman's inappropriate attire to officials with Hennepin County, who confirmed to her that they had forwarded the concern to the city clerk in Rogers for review. Here's what Collin was told:

“Hennepin County expects polling places to be welcoming and free from intimidation, harassment, or disruption for voters and election workers alike… Anyone with concerns about conduct at a polling place should bring them to the attention of the head election judge or city clerk's office,” the statement reads.

SUBMITTED: Poll worker wears “Problem Solved” T-shirt with red splatter near the collar resembling blood. Speculation is that it celebrates the assassination of Charlie Kirk or other assassinations; the Halloween design has been controversial for years. The picture was taken Saturday at the Rogers fire station community room. In a statement to @AlphaNews, Hennepin County confirmed it forwarded the concern to the city clerk in Rogers for review. “Hennepin County expects polling places to be welcoming and free from intimidation, harassment, or disruption for voters and election workers alike… Anyone with concerns about conduct at a polling place should bring them to the attention of the head election judge or city clerk's office,” the statement reads. — Liz Collin (@lizcollin) November 3, 2026

DFL candidate Aaron Klemz, who's running for a seat in the Minnesota House, jumped on X to defend the woman, saying she was simply showing her Halloween spirit. He tweeted: "Nothing like taking a picture from Halloween, four days ago, then spreading it around on election day and making up some theory about it."

Here's the problem (not that the Aaron Klemz's of the world would ever admit or be ashamed by it): that style of shirt became a call for political violence the moment Charlie Kirk died.

Last Halloween, eight math teachers at Cienega High School in Arizona were criticized for wearing nearly identical blood-spattered "Problem Solved" shirts. It may not have been their intention, but it came across as mocking Kirk's murder, prompting the school district to insist that the shirts were simply a math-themed joke.

That excuse could fly on September 9, 2025. The moment Charlie died, however, it became a grotesquely inappropriate choice, regardless of what the wearer intended.

While we can't say for sure what the woman in the photo intended, the optics aren't great. And the voters of Rogers, Minnesota, shouldn't be left wondering if the person helping them to cast their ballot thinks political assassination is a fun Halloween joke.

Advertisement

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.