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About That Rumor That Susie Wiles Is on Her Way Out...

Teri Christoph Follow @TeriChristoph
Oct 19, 2026 3:42 PM
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About That Rumor That Susie Wiles Is on Her Way Out...
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

It was an absolute feeding frenzy last week as various media outlets and political commentators feasted on the news of Katie Zacharia being reassigned after a few short days as White House press secretary and Kimberly Guilfoyle being ousted as the Greek ambassador after serious ethics-related allegations were made against her.

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The "MAGA ladies" were getting their comeuppance, and rumor had it that Susie Wiles, the most powerful one of all, was about to be replaced as Trump's White House chief of staff.

Politico was almost frothing at the mouth as it reported in the October 15 edition of Playbook that "the knives were out" for Wiles, saying President Trump had recently raised “the first honest questions about Susie.” The president allegedly was asking around about replacements, with one GOP operative supposedly saying of Wiles, “She’s burned a lot of people."

Trump immediately shot down that reporting, writing on Truth Social it was "TOTAL FAKE NEWS."

That was last week. This week, it's looking like Wiles isn't going anywhere, and in fact has just been given an important new role by the president.

As RedState's Jennifer Oliver O'Connell reported earlier Monday, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump announced a new women's health initiative "to strengthen research, prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and care for women and girls throughout every stage of life."

The president signed an executive order creating the White House Women’s Health Task Force, and guess who'll be co-chairing that task force with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.? Susie Wiles.

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In announcing Wiles' additional new role, the president referenced her recent battle with breast cancer, saying, “Susie recently won her battle against a very tough opponent, breast cancer. It wasn’t easy. We went through it. We got her through it, and she got through it, and she’s tough.”

So, it looks like there's at least one "MAGA lady" the Left won't be getting the satisfaction of watching get shown the door anytime soon.

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News Topics DONALD TRUMP | HEALTHCARE | WHITE HOUSE
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