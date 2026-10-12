Elon Musk's PAC Is Running This Banger of an Ad in Texas and Ohio

With just over three weeks until the midterm elections, things are getting spicy when it comes to the political ads being flashed repeatedly in front of voters' eyes – and there's one that's a real stand out.

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It's from Elon Musk's America PAC, which is a big spender for Republicans this election cycle, and it features a fully-bearded man getting all dolled up for what looks like a night of drag-queen debauchery. The text overlay reads: "He made his plan to vote. DID YOU? Don't stay home while crazies elect radicals. Make your plan to vote."

What's even better is that the digital ad is running on heavy rotation in Texas, where Democrat James "It Was the Flu, I Swear" Talarico is taking on Republican Ken Paxton for the Senate seat being vacated by John Cornyn. Talarico has uttered many strange things about "trans issues" – for instance, how he "loves" trans children when asked who, besides his family, had his affections – a practice that has earned him the apt nickname "TalaFreako."

The ad is also running in Ohio, where Democrat Sherrod Brown is challenging the Republican incumbent, Sen. Mike Husted, in the special election to fill Vice President JD Vance's old seat. Brown is closely allied with the LGBTQ community and supports biological males playing in girls' sports.

You won't see this one on TV, though, as it's strictly being pushed out on Facebook and Instagram.

The Elon Musk backed America PAC has spent a ton of money on ads running on Facebook + Instagram this cycle But within the last 16 hours, they've spent over $40K so far on this ad (which is a lot - even for them). It's only running in Texas & Ohio https://t.co/yPrNqh3iT0 — Andrew Arenge (@MrArenge) October 5, 2026

There are two reasons Musk and his PAC are going down this route.

First, it was a remarkably effective line of attack against Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential election. Who could forget the Trump campaign's brutally effective ad featuring Harris talking about taxpayer-funded gender-transition procedures for inmates before ending with: "Kamala is for they/them. President Trump is for you."

There's also the issue of Musk's son, Xavier, who now lives as "Vivian." Musk has said he was tricked into signing transitioning papers for Xavier when the boy was still a minor and that he "vowed to destroy the woke mind virus after that."

It's personal for Elon Musk. And he's pouring millions of dollars into the November elections to help Republicans retain their majorities in the House and the Senate. In fact, Musk and his PAC have spent more than $276 million on this effort since July, making him the largest donor so far in the 2026 midterms.

And now he's aiming all that money of his at one of the Democrats' biggest political vulnerabilities.

If 2024 proved anything, it's that voters pay attention when Democrats stray far outside the mainstream on transgender issues. Elon Musk clearly thinks those voters still care – and he's willing to bet a fortune on it.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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