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No Surprise: Talarico Has Started Walking Back Some of His Loony Leftist Ideas Before Midterms

Becky Noble Follow @BeckyNoble65
Sep 10, 2026 5:22 PM
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No Surprise: Talarico Has Started Walking Back Some of His Loony Leftist Ideas Before Midterms
AP Photo/Eric Gay

It's that time of year again. Yes, it is campaign season, which also makes it the season when Democrats tell voters they believe one way, because what they really believe would never get them elected. Then, at some point, the video or the tweets or both surface, and they spend lots of time walking the whole thing back. If it wasn't so smarmy, it would be funny. Enter Texas Senatorial candidate James Talarico.

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We all know the Democrat drill. Sound like the most normal guy in the world until the old video or tweets resurface, then walk it back by saying it was taken out of context, your views have "evolved," or something more original. It's where Talarico is now. While he may be trying to run as a moderate, surely the good folks of Texas are hip to that scam by now. And if not, well, the tweets are coming out to put any sense of false normality to rest. 

It appears that during his past campaigns, James Talarico was not too fond of hiring white people. Several old job listings have resurfaced that urge women, minorities, and LGBTQIA+ individuals to apply. Talarico has long championed diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies. But where is the diversity in this request?

Talarico has also touted his DEI street cred, boasting that his campaign staff was majority minority and majority female. In a November 2025 appearance before the Houston Black American Democrats, Talarico stated:

“Our campaign is already putting major resources behind direct mail, door knocking, black media, faith outreach, and much more. I recognize that I’m a white boy from Round Rock, and I’ve got blind spots. And it’s why we are building a campaign team that looks like Texas. And I’m proud to say that the senior staff… is majority minority and majority women." 

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For someone who claims to be a Christian, he certainly has a strange relationship with his faith. He has also talked about having young progressive staffers who oppose Christianity. Still in search of all that diversity he claims to love so much.

But right on cue, Talarico is walking back some of his loony leftist ideas. In a recent Fox News Channel interview, he now says that instead of six genders, there are only two. His explanation: “I’ve missed the mark on some of my past statements.” Then there is this election-season conversion on men playing in women's sports: "I oppose trans athletes playing in girls sports if it endangers safety or fairness." Good answers, Scooter.

It's just a new face to the same old story. Democrats who claim to be one thing to the faces of voters, and then the real story comes out. Even before 2026, it was pretty safe to assume that the minute you walk out of your house, you are being recorded. And anyone who has been on the internet for five minutes knows that it is forever. 

Did you say something stupid in 2020? Guess what, it's still out there in the ether. Why does every Democrat seem to think that they can and will skate on their past internet buffoonery? That feeling of superiority is a powerful thing.

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There are 54 days until the midterm elections. What's next for James Talarico, attending a pro-life rally?

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining RedState VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION | JAMES TALARICO | TEXAS | TRANSGENDER
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