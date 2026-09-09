Elon Musk Is Dusting Off One of Trump’s Most Lethal 2024 Attacks — Just in Time for the Midterms

To get their voters motivated to go to the polls this November, it looks like conservatives are bringing back a topic that worked well back in the 2024 presidential election – and it's one that seems to have the left a tad nervous.

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Elon Musk's America PAC has launched a barrage of new ads targeting Democrat Senate candidates in four of the most competitive races, using the hot-button topic of biological men competing in women's sports – and the left's overall embrace of a radical trans agenda – as its line of attack.

The spots are running on digital and streaming platforms, taking aim at Sherrod Brown in Ohio, Josh Turek in Iowa, James Talarico in Texas, and Mary Peltola in Alaska.

Yes, they may look like nothing more than your typical political ad or persuasion campaign, but these messages aren't trying to change hearts and minds. They are, instead, designed with one specific purpose: to get low-propensity voters who care passionately about this topic to get themselves off their couches and into the polls.

In other words, it's a deliberate, targeted get out the vote (GOTV) operation. And America PAC has a lot of money to put into the effort after Musk authorized his group to spend upwards of $100 million on the 2026 midterms.

It's something that worked extremely well back in 2024.

Who could forget the Trump campaign's brutally effective ad featuring Kamala Harris talking about taxpayer-funded gender-transition procedures for inmates before ending simply, but powerfully, with this: "Kamala is for they/them. President Trump is for you."

Kamala is for they/them.



President Trump is for you. pic.twitter.com/Yk1KBgMH4f — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 20, 2024

Elon Musk and America PAC are betting that this will work again in 2026.

Here's a taste of what voters in Ohio, Iowa, Texas, and Alaska may soon see flashing across their screens.

If you squint you can pick up the telltale signs of a running theme throughout America PAC's ads. https://t.co/R3pvMswmvv pic.twitter.com/G0vaFQY3Do — Rob Pyers (@rpyers) September 8, 2026

And it's not just a digital campaign; the PAC had already announced plans for a massive GOTV operation that will include direct mail and door-knocking campaigns aimed specifically at conservatives who are less likely to vote in midterm elections. It's a way of putting Trump on the ballot when Trump isn't on the ballot.

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Democrats, of course, are going to argue that "trans issues" are the least of voters' worries in 2026, and, in truth, that issue does take a back seat to things like affordability and Iran in most polls. But, that's also completely missing the point of what America PAC is trying to do here.

The goal isn't to convince voters that Sherrod Brown is bad or James Talarico is weird, although both are true, but to remind an otherwise unmotivated portion of the electorate what's at stake if Democrats take control of the U.S. Senate.

Elon Musk and America PAC's midterm strategy is a simple bet that the same culture-based issues that were effective against Kamala Harris two years ago can motivate conservative voters yet again when control of Congress is on the line.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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