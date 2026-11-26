Thursday, November 26, 2026

Good morning, and welcome to RedState's "Morning Minute" — a brief glimpse at which stories are trending at the moment and a look ahead at what the day may bring. Consider this your one-stop shop for news to kickstart your day.

Advertisement

TOP O' THE MORNIN'

Red-Hot at RedState

California Man Went in for Routine Surgery, What He Found Inside of Him Is the Stuff of Nightmares

These are ethical issues worth sorting out as this technology becomes increasingly commonplace. Unfortunately, it looks like the medical industry has already proceeded with an approach of "do it first, ask questions later."

Elon Musk Is Giving Americans a Thanksgiving Gift That Is Out of This World

Now he's looking to give millions of American children a little ownership in what he's helped build. It's truly amazing that some Democrats wish Musk nothing but ill, simply for the reason that he doesn't back them politically.

Multiple Election Fraud Investigations Opened in Deep Blue State

If we had stronger election integrity, such as photo IDs, paper ballots, cast on Election Day, and counted by hand, we would know the results within 24 hours and then we could all move on.

Trending Across Townhall Media

Bearing Arms — Op-Ed Writer Illustrates Danger in Malcolm Gladwell's Unhinged Second Amendment Take

When Bill Murray read Bob Woodward's biography of John Belushi, he remarked that he now believed President Richard Nixon was framed by Woodward and Carl Bernstein, all because Woodward got so much wrong. That's kind of where I am with Gladwell right about now.

HotAir — Guess What's Happening to Dems' Medicare for All Push After the Election

It didn't take long for Democrats – even radicals like El-Sayed – to fold on their big campaign promise. In fact, they have folded before the fight even began. If they think voters won't notice, well ... just wait until 2028.

PJ Media — 10 Historical Facts That Will Drive Your Leftist Relative Crazy This Thanksgiving

If Braeden and Madison don’t like Thanksgiving, that’s fine. They can leave. This is our holiday. This is our celebration of history, culture, and gratitude to God. You should give them no more leeway to ruin it for everyone else than you would let them ruin your kid’s birthday party.

Townhall — Be Thankful Our Enemies Are Clowns

I’m not proposing you be satisfied with what we’ve got. We can always get more in terms of freedom, security, and prosperity for our country. But what we have isn’t nothing. What we have is not by chance. It’s by the hard work of millions of Americans over hundreds of years, as well as the favor of divine Providence. Yeah, we have problems, but we are Americans, and we’re not going to be defeated by the kind of losers who oppose us. That’s something we should be thankful for every single day.

Twitchy — WOW: Account Breaks Down AOC's CRAZY Spending Line-By-Line As She Fights the Oligarchy and WOOF

He went line by line through her FEC filings, and let's just say the Squad's favorite crusader against the 1 percent might want to sit this lecture out.

Advertisement

WHAT'S ON TAP?

Today on Capitol Hill...

On this Turkey Day, we give a nod to:

An Embarrassing Liz Warren Attack on Amazon Gets Tomahawked by a Reality Check

Van Hollen's Desperate Cope Over Abrego Garcia Gets Crushed by the DHS

White House What's Up

President Trump’s schedule for Thanksgiving includes:

7:00 AM — THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time — Palm Beach, Florida

8:00 AM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting — Palm Beach, Florida

5:30 PM — THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY call U.S. Service Members — Palm Beach, Florida

Keeping Up With the Cabinet

Sec. Labor - Keith Sonderling — Sonderling recently celebrated the finalization of the new Independent Contractor Rule.

.@USDOL’s finalized Independent Contractor Rule removes ambiguity and gives businesses clear, predictable standards to reduce compliance uncertainty, plan with confidence, and focus on GROWING, INNOVATING, and CREATING JOBS—while providing American Workers with greater freedom and clarity. ✅ More CERTAINTY. ✅ More OPPORTUNITY. ✅ More FREEDOM to CHOOSE how you WORK. READ BELOW ⬇️ https://t.co/0dGQNoYb7J — Secretary Keith Sonderling (@Sonderling47) November 19, 2026

Our own Jennifer Oliver O'Connell was in D.C. to help mark the occasion.

Thankful for Every Opportunity, Especially in Politics

Full Court Press...

Our writers kept me so busy yesterday that I didn't have time to do a sweep of all the court rulings, so watch this space for an update tomorrow.

Advertisement

COMING ATTRACTIONS

The Supreme Court will resume hearing oral arguments on November 30.

In December, President Trump will head to Miami, Florida, for the G20 Leaders' Summit.

Senate Democrats will make their leadership pick on December 1.

Also in December, newly reinstated Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will testify before Congress.

MORNING MUSING

I was a little bummed that Mother Nature decided to dump a bunch of snow on us on Thanksgiving Eve — that's traditionally a night I get together with classmates (a favorite cover band is comprised of several of them) and catch up, but with the weather looking dicey and being worn out after a long short week, I squelched the FOMO and opted to forego the festivities.

On the plus side, since I didn't have to be up early for the morning show, I got eight solid hours of sleep and awoke to a winter wonderland. (The snow's pretty wet and sloshy, but it's still pretty right now.) I'm in my cozy home, with the Christmas tree lit and the candles glowing. My puppy dog is lying quietly at my feet. I enjoyed my morning coffee. And my writers have given me plenty of content to work with this AM.

So, I'm thankful.

I'm thankful for my loving family, for my darling daughter, my handsome beau, his darling daughters, and grandkids. I'm thankful for my dear friends.

I'm thankful to live in the Land of the Free — and to know that that's worth defending.

Advertisement

I'm thankful for the team here at RedState – and Townhall Media. I work with lovely people, and I have a job I truly love — even on the days it drives me crazy. I'm thankful for my radio family at NewsTalkSTL — another job I truly love.

And I'm thankful for you, dear readers. Thank you for being part of our family here. Happy Thanksgiving! 🦃

LIGHTER FARE

Happy Thanksgiving, shelter babies! ❤️

The animal shelter in North Carolina served Thanksgiving dinner to their dogs and cats [📹 sheltermommy / Kristi Playnt] https://t.co/9ah9UGbkO8 — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) November 26, 2026

Enjoying the "Morning Minute"? You can ensure you receive it in your Inbox every weekday by signing up for our newsletter here.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.