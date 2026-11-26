Two of Nvidia's American business partners are controlled by Chinese companies, and one changed its name after Washington blacklisted companies linked to its Chinese parent in 2023. Both continue to enjoy a privileged relationship with the American chipmaker, according to a Wednesday investigation.

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For those who have followed my reporting on Nvidia over the past several weeks, one of those companies should sound familiar.

Aivres, formerly known as Inspur, remains an elite Nvidia partner, the highest designation the chipmaker awards. Servers owned by its Chinese parent are used by the Chinese military, according to the U.S. government. Aivres itself is not on the federal blacklist.

According to a new analysis of trade records, Aivres exported at least $5.6 billion in technology to Southeast Asia between April 2024 and February 2026. Roughly $3 billion of those shipments involved computers containing Nvidia's Blackwell chips. The chips then went to Megaspeed and Aolani in Malaysia, which provided cloud AI services to Chinese companies.

Megaspeed was blacklisted by the United States this week. Alice Huang, a former executive at the company, is suspected by U.S. intelligence officials of being a Chinese intelligence asset. The Justice Department has reached no conclusion on those allegations, and Beijing denies them. Megaspeed denies wrongdoing.

Mishel Kondi, a senior analyst at the Center for Advanced Defense Studies, participated in the investigation of Nvidia's business relationships. She described the findings as follows:

"It is a wake-up call for accountability, for properly resourcing the enforcement bodies, and for every leading private-sector tech company to map where it is exposed."

Then there's RiCloud AI, a San Jose company that secured Nvidia partner status just 10 weeks after its incorporation. Its Chinese parent company's CEO graduated from the People's Liberation Army Command College.

One of RiCloud's customers was Agencia Comercial Spirits, a Taiwanese whisky importer that reported $609,000 in net income in 2025. The company subsequently signed a nonbinding letter of intent for a $120 million lease involving 300 Nvidia B300 servers. Neither RiCloud nor its parent has been accused of wrongdoing by American authorities.

Earlier this month, I covered the discovery of Dell servers containing restricted Nvidia chips in a Shanghai loan filing. Dell originally sold those machines to Aperia in Singapore, and says it cut off Aperia in February 2025 over suspicions that equipment was being diverted. We still don't have a complete accounting of how they reached mainland China.

Meanwhile, the House Foreign Affairs Committee released previously confidential export licensing records last Thursday. Nvidia and AMD sought permission to ship more than 3.4 million chips to Chinese buyers, with the Commerce Department authorizing the export, re-export or transfer of 879,868 chips.

Some of the prospective recipients had suspected ties to the Chinese military.

Nvidia defended its handling of those licenses, stating:

The review and licensing process spanned more than half a year, with approvals subject to strict conditions and limited volumes.

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The company announced last week that it had stopped shipping licensed Hopper-generation chips to China after recording $2.4 billion in such sales during its previous quarter.

Stopping those shipments does little to address what happens when American-based customers purchase newer, more powerful chips and subsequently make that computing power available overseas.

Jensen Huang is back at Nvidia. Congress is still investigating the company's business dealings, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has agreed to testify before the Senate Banking Committee.

When lawmakers finally get these officials before them, I would like to hear how Nvidia vets the companies it gives preferential access to American technology. Given what we've learned over the past month, I'd also like to know how often those relationships are reviewed after the first check clears.

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