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Judge Alvin Hellerstein, Who Oversaw Maduro Case and Trump Legal Battles, Dies at 92

Susie Moore Follow @SmoosieQ
Oct 28, 2026 1:40 PM
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Judge Alvin Hellerstein, Who Oversaw Maduro Case and Trump Legal Battles, Dies at 92
Gavel in a courtroom. (Credit: Midjourney AI, created by Jeff Charles)

A bit of stunning news in the legal realm on Wednesday morning, as The New York Times is reporting that 92-year-old Judge Alvin Hellerstein has died. 

Hellerstein was the senior federal judge in the Southern District of New York who was overseeing the criminal case of former Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro. He also presided over the multiple attempts by President Donald Trump's legal team to remove the Manhattan criminal prosecution of Trump over purported falsified business records to federal court.

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Per The Times:

Alvin K. Hellerstein, a senior federal judge in Manhattan who has overseen various high-profile cases, including the prosecution of the captured Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, has died at 92.

His death was confirmed by Ed Friedland, the district executive for the Southern District of New York, where Judge Hellerstein had served for nearly three decades. He was appointed to the court by President Bill Clinton in 1998.

Hellerstein, a native of New York, received his law degree from Columbia Law School in 1956. After serving in the U.S. Army JAG Corps, he entered private practice. He was appointed to the federal bench by former President Bill Clinton in 1998.

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Hellerstein also ordered Michael Cohen released from prison in 2020 after finding the government had retaliated against him, as well as civil litigation against Harvey Weinstein over sex trafficking and related claims.

As of this writing, Maduro's case has not been reassigned.

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News Topics NEW YORK | JUDGES | DONALD TRUMP | NICOLÁS MADURO
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