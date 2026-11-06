NEW October Jobs Report Blows Past Expectations, Delivers Major Surprise READ MORE
DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Two More Top DOJ Officials Abruptly Resign, Including Key Figure in Brennan Investigation

Teri Christoph Follow @TeriChristoph
Nov 06, 2026 11:55 AM
Advertisement
Two More Top DOJ Officials Abruptly Resign, Including Key Figure in Brennan Investigation
AP Photo/J. David Ake, File

It looks like there's a bit shake-up under way at the Trump Department of Justice (DOJ).

Just one day after Harmeet Dhillon resigned from her role in the DOJ's civil rights division, two more high-ranking officials have abruptly resigned – including one who was overseeing some of the administration's most politically sensitive investigations.

Advertisement

The departures of the three high-profile DOJ officials come mere days after Republicans suffered a crushing defeat at the ballot box during Tuesday's midterm elections, although there's no indication as yet that the resignations are connected to the results. 

According to Politico, John Eisenberg, the assistant attorney general overseeing the DOJ's National Security Division, resigned on Friday. That division was involved in the prosecution of John Bolton over allegations that he illegally retained classified information.

Also heading for the exit is Jason Reding Quiñones, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida.

Quiñones has overseen several high-profile cases, including the investigation into former CIA Director John Brennan and other federal officials who were involved in scrutinizing President Trump during both his first presidential campaign and his first term in office.

Quiñones' office has also handled several major immigration and international criminal cases, including a case against former Cuban dictator Raúl Castro.

Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed that he had accepted the resignations of both Eisenberg and Quiñones in Friday morning tweets.

Recommended
Hot Takes: Former Conservative Thought Leader Has Thoughts, and Proves Why He Is Now Irrelevant Jennifer Oliver O'Connell Democrats Just Quietly Won the Power to Sideline the Electoral College by 2028 Rusty Weiss
Advertisement
Advertisement

As RedState previously reported, Dhillon submitted her resignation Thursday after 18 months leading the department's Civil Rights Division, where she spearheaded the administration's efforts to dismantle DEI programs and crack down on antisemitism on college campuses.

Neither Eisenberg nor Quiñones has publicly explained his departure, and it's unclear at this point who might be tapped to fill the vacancies.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DOJ | FLORIDA | NATIONAL SECURITY | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Hot Takes: Former Conservative Thought Leader Has Thoughts, and Proves Why He Is Now Irrelevant

Hot Takes: Former Conservative Thought Leader Has Thoughts, and Proves Why He Is Now Irrelevant

Jennifer Oliver O'Connell
Democrats Just Quietly Won the Power to Sideline the Electoral College by 2028

Democrats Just Quietly Won the Power to Sideline the Electoral College by 2028

Rusty Weiss
Left Loses It After MLB All-Star Calls Out El-Sayed and Sharia: Team Instantly Distances Itself

Left Loses It After MLB All-Star Calls Out El-Sayed and Sharia: Team Instantly Distances Itself

Rusty Weiss

Trending on RedState Videos