Two More Top DOJ Officials Abruptly Resign, Including Key Figure in Brennan Investigation

It looks like there's a bit shake-up under way at the Trump Department of Justice (DOJ).

Just one day after Harmeet Dhillon resigned from her role in the DOJ's civil rights division, two more high-ranking officials have abruptly resigned – including one who was overseeing some of the administration's most politically sensitive investigations.

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The departures of the three high-profile DOJ officials come mere days after Republicans suffered a crushing defeat at the ballot box during Tuesday's midterm elections, although there's no indication as yet that the resignations are connected to the results.

According to Politico, John Eisenberg, the assistant attorney general overseeing the DOJ's National Security Division, resigned on Friday. That division was involved in the prosecution of John Bolton over allegations that he illegally retained classified information.

Also heading for the exit is Jason Reding Quiñones, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida.

Quiñones has overseen several high-profile cases, including the investigation into former CIA Director John Brennan and other federal officials who were involved in scrutinizing President Trump during both his first presidential campaign and his first term in office.

Quiñones' office has also handled several major immigration and international criminal cases, including a case against former Cuban dictator Raúl Castro.

Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed that he had accepted the resignations of both Eisenberg and Quiñones in Friday morning tweets.

United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida Jason Reding Quiñones submitted his resignation from the Department of Justice. We are grateful for Jason’s leadership in combatting violent crime, drug trafficking, sex trafficking, and transnational crime, including the indictment of Raúl Castro. Jason has served the Department multiple times over his distinguished career, and we thank him for his service to this country. — Attorney General Todd Blanche (@AGToddBlanche) November 6, 2026

Today I accepted the resignation of Assistant Attorney General for the National Security Division John Eisenberg from the Department of Justice. He has served with distinction, strengthening our nation’s ability to address threats, both foreign and domestic. Under his leadership, the Division advanced President Trump’s mission to make America safe by prosecuting terrorists and working with our law enforcement partners to disrupt planned attacks on the American people. This marks John’s second tour of duty serving President Trump as a national security official and advisor. We are grateful for his many years of commitment to protecting our nation and wish him continued success. — Attorney General Todd Blanche (@AGToddBlanche) November 6, 2026

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As RedState previously reported, Dhillon submitted her resignation Thursday after 18 months leading the department's Civil Rights Division, where she spearheaded the administration's efforts to dismantle DEI programs and crack down on antisemitism on college campuses.

Neither Eisenberg nor Quiñones has publicly explained his departure, and it's unclear at this point who might be tapped to fill the vacancies.

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