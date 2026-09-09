Morning Minute: The Limits of Compassion

Wednesday, September 9, 2026

Good morning, and welcome to RedState's "Morning Minute" — a brief glimpse at which stories are trending at the moment and a look ahead at what the day may bring. Consider this your one-stop shop for news to kickstart your day.

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TOP O' THE MORNIN'

Red-Hot at RedState

The Best of Times, the Wokest of Times: Steak 'n Shake Fattens Coffers As Nike 'Sacrifices' It All

What is clear is that while Nike deemed its customers expendable, forcing them to meet it at its radical leftist dividing line, Steak ’n Shake’s strategy is focused on making improvements that will benefit customers of all stripes — much like the MAGA movement it is modeled after.

Mamdani Blindsided by Fresh Lawsuit — The NYC Mayor Now Has to Fight in Federal Court

Everything Woke turns to sh*t for a reason. The economics do not work. And the human damage is real.

Karmelo Anthony's History of Alleged Violence Laid Bare in Stunning Court Docs Kept From the Jury

Right and wrong isn’t about skin color. And the Karmelo Anthony case is yet another demonstration of that irrefutable fact.



Trending Across Townhall Media

Bearing Arms — Teen Sentenced to Probation After Shooting Mall Gunman

Long was old enough to be charged as an adult (albeit a "youthful offender") for carrying a pistol without a license, but he's too young to obtain a license in the state. That seems like a Catch-22 to me, as well as a violation of our Second Amendment rights.

HotAir — Mothers Aren't Just Embracing Lindsay Clancy; They Are Embracing Clancyism

You can't appeal to empathy when you have none for the children.

PJ Media — How to Virtually Eliminate Gang Violence With This One Weird Trick

As it turns out — and again, you won't be shocked by this — sending foreign criminals home is just as effective as locking up homegrown thugs. But the numbers must be seen to be believed.

Townhall — This Clip Perfectly Captures the Insanity of the Lindsay Clancy Jury

Lock her up, but dear god, what a bunch of dingbats, and some of them worked in the healthcare industry.

Twitchy —Atty Forgets to Click Off Gun Safety in Botched Ambush of Ex-Wife — Until a Hero Waiter Tackles Him

Sometimes, the safety on a gun works exactly as needed and this was one of those times.



WHAT'S ON TAP?

Today on Capitol Hill...

I think the Senate is coming back next week. Who knows at this point? In the meantime, critters of the GOP persuasion are gathering in Dallas for the midterm convention. We'll be live-blogging both evenings, so be sure to keep a RedState tab open and come join the fun.

New Hampshire held its primary last night, and our Sister Toldjah gave us the rundown on those results:

Let's Go: Sununu and Pappas Advance in New Hampshire Senate Race

White House What's Up

President Trump, of course, will be in attendance at the convention in Dallas — he's set to headline both nights. Here's his Wednesday schedule:

8:00 AM — THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time — The White House

11:00 AM — THE PRESIDENT receives his Intelligence Briefing — The White House

5:00 PM CDT — THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Dallas, Texas — The White House

— THE PRESIDENT arrives Dallas, Texas — Dallas, Texas

— THE PRESIDENT participates in a MAGA Inc. Meeting — Dallas, Texas

6:00 PM CDT — THE PRESIDENT attends the RNC Midterm Convention — Dallas, Texas

8:15 PM CDT — THE PRESIDENT delivers Remarks — Dallas, Texas

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Keeping Up With the Cabinet

Admin. Small Business Administration - Kelly Loeffler — Loeffler pushes back on the government grocery store takeover in NYC, recognizing the harm that does to small businesses.

Already, local grocery operators that have served NYC for generations are having hard conversations about closing their doors forever because of the city’s government grocery store takeover.



No small business can compete on a playing field tilted by taxpayer-funded subsidies and… — Kelly Loeffler (@SBA_Kelly) September 8, 2026

Full Court Press...

So...there were some court decisions of note on Tuesday:

❌ In J.O.P. v. DHS (enforcement of settlement agreement), Judge Stephanie Gallagher (Maryland) GRANTS IN PART the plaintiff class's request for attorneys' fees stemming from admin's removal of Venezuelan class member Cristian to El Salvador, awarding roughly $165,000 after finding the government's removal and subsequent litigation position were not reasonably justified.

(enforcement of settlement agreement), Judge Stephanie Gallagher (Maryland) GRANTS IN PART the plaintiff class's request for attorneys' fees stemming from admin's removal of Venezuelan class member Cristian to El Salvador, awarding roughly $165,000 after finding the government's removal and subsequent litigation position were not reasonably justified. ❌ In Center for Taxpayer Rights v. IRS (disclosure of personal financial information to DOGE), D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals AFFIRMS district court's preliminary injunction.

And then things really got wild and woolly:

SCOTUS Won't Rescue Missouri's Redrawn Congressional Map

But Wait, There's More: Federal Judge in MO Restores New Congressional Map

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And there've been more developments since — stay tuned!

COMING ATTRACTIONS

As noted, the first-of-its-kind GOP midterm convention is happening this week in Dallas, and President Trump will be headlining both nights. RedState will be live blogging the event both Wednesday and Thursday evening.

The President is heading to Ireland in mid-September.

And look for more twists and turns from the courts in the Saga of the Missouri Map.

MORNING MUSING

I feel like I could write at length on this, but I do need to keep it relatively brief for the purposes of this section:

We don't know what exactly went on and was said in the room where a Massachusetts jury deliberated Lindsay Clancy's fate for five days. Even with jurors talking now, we have to accept their recollections and recounting at face value.

Given that limitation, I'm going to refrain from speculating on that and focus instead on what the three jurors who've now spoken to media actually said — in particular, the one who had this to say: that the holdout "had the hardest time getting off the fact that Lindsay viciously killed her children."

Yeah. The nerve. These women (and the many Clancy Cultists out there) seem to have an extraordinary supply of empathy and compassion for Lindsay Clancy. And so very little for Cora, Callan, and Dawson.

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I feel awful for even wondering this, but what if, instead of children, they'd been puppies — or kittens? Would that compassion have been equally as limited?

LIGHTER FARE

Completely relatable.

Getting the dog’s ball from under the couch for the hundredth time pic.twitter.com/K2Z4CutaMo — Weapon 𝕏 (@HellRaz0r1776) September 8, 2026

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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