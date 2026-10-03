Ex-Asst. Principal Claims Nashville High School Invented Fake Classes for Students' Diplomas

The state of education in the United States today is, frankly, a mess. We've seen too many teachers who replace education with activism; we've seen too many schools failing to do the one thing it are primarily charged with, namely, producing young adults with marketable skills.

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This, though, may be one of the most egregious examples of public school failure we've seen in some time; a Nashville high school has reportedly invented fake classes to help its students to graduate, to obtain diplomas on false pretenses. In other words, they are teaching these students to lie.

A former assistant principal at Stratford High School says fake classes were created so students could graduate, the latest finding in WSMV4’s “Making the Grade” investigations. Stratford High School is currently under investigation by the state board of education for claims of grade manipulation.

If these reports prove true, this is an inexcusable act, to say the least. Not only would this constitute fraud in the education process, think for a moment on the effect on the students; not only are they being sent out into a world for which they are inadequately prepared, but the message from their teachers, from their school, from adults who are supposed to serve as role models, is that it's OK to lie if telling the truth isn't convenient.

Thankfully, this district has someone who was willing to speak up.

Howard Jones served as assistant principal at Stratford High School and was also the grading principal, responsible for auditing every grade given at the school. Jones told WSMV4 Investigates his two former principals, Michael Steele and Dr. Michael Pratt, both allowed grade manipulation in different ways. When he learned about the alleged manipulation, he remembers what he thought. “I’m not going to look good in orange. I think this is, you know, something we should not, should not do,” Jones said. “I’m not going to jail, sir. I think it’s criminal.” Jones said he balked when former Principal Michael Steele came up with a contract with students in which they would be graded on effort instead of mastery of the subject. “Do you remember what you said?” Jones was asked. “I’m not doing it,” Jones said.

But it's the faked attendance to a faked class that's really alarming.

Jones said he also discovered proof of grade manipulation. While auditing grades, Jones said he found students placed in classes that were not offered on the master schedule that semester. “And how can I justify, you know, signing off on these grades when this is a fake class?” Jones said. Jones said as he audited, he found students were given failing grades in the alleged fake classes, which qualified them to take Edgenuity, an online content recovery system used to retake a class. Under state law, Edgenuity can only be given to student who has a failed a class. It cannot be given to students who have never taken the class. But before taking Edgenuity, students can take what’s called a “test for credit,” which if passed, allowed them to test out of the class. “But how are they passing the test?” asked WSMV4 Investigates. “With teacher assistance,” Jones said. “...Somebody guiding them, saying, ‘Here’s the answer. Well, that’s not the correct answer. Try again.’”

In short, these kids took classes that didn't exist, and were aided by teachers in testing out of said classes — classes for which they received credit towards graduation, and which showed up in their grade point averages.

We seem to be seeing more and more of this kind of thing, and this is why it's so vital for parents to be involved in their children's education, to the point of yanking them out of failing schools and homeschooling, if necessary. This is why it's vital for parents to attend school board meetings. This is why it's important to vote in school board elections, and that required more effort, because all too often school board elections are special elections, not held on the traditional election day. That's why it's important for parents, if necessary, to run for those school board seats themselves, if that's what it takes to straighten out a local school system.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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