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SCOTUS Won't Rescue Missouri's Redrawn Congressional Map

Susie Moore Follow @SmoosieQ
Sep 08, 2026 6:10 PM
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SCOTUS Won't Rescue Missouri's Redrawn Congressional Map
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

It's been a bit like a ping-pong match watching the fate of Missouri's newly redrawn congressional map play out, but late on Tuesday afternoon, the Supreme Court had its say, and the answer it gave to the new "Missouri First" map (for now) was: No. 

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More specifically, the High Court refused to step in and stay the judgment issued by the Missouri Supreme Court last Thursday that unanimously reversed a lower court decision holding that the referendum process could not be used for congressional redistricting. 

That Missouri Supreme Court ruling reverted the state back to the congressional map used in the 2022 and 2024 elections — even though the state's primary elections in early August were held with the redrawn 2025 map in effect. Additionally, it means that Missourians will, in fact, be voting on the map in November.

Following the Missouri Supreme Court ruling, the state filed an application for stay with the Supreme Court, hoping to find some relief before Tuesday's deadline for finalizing its ballot. The application was before Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who issued a one-line ruling late Tuesday afternoon:

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"Application (26A304) denied by Justice Kavanaugh."

As of this writing, neither Missouri's Attorney General, Catherine Hanaway, nor Secretary of State Denny Hoskins has issued a statement on the denial.

Either way, the practical effect is that what looked likely to be a 7-1 map in favor of Republicans in November will revert to a 6-2 map — and Missourians will not only be voting on that map but, in many instances, will be voting on candidates in different congressional districts from the ones they voted on in the August primary.

This is a developing story. 

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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News Topics CONGRESS | MISSOURI | REDISTRICTING | REPUBLICAN PARTY | SUPREME COURT
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