Morning Minute: 1, 2, 3, 4, I Declare a Meme War!

Wednesday, September 2, 2026

Good morning, and welcome to RedState's "Morning Minute" — a brief glimpse at which stories are trending at the moment and a look ahead at what the day may bring. Consider this your one-stop shop for news to kickstart your day.

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TOP O' THE MORNIN'

Red-Hot at RedState

Knives Out: Dem Meltdown Over Socialism Vote Is Glorious, As Pelosi Throws Jeffries Under the Bus

Moderates representing their districts now result in leadership promising punishment. And the old guard speakership in Pelosi is reminding everyone she never would have lost control of a rule vote the way the possible next Speaker just did.

Iran's Attacks Fail, US Hits Back With New 'Tanker-for-Tanker' Policy

So every time the Iranian regime tries to attack a commercial ship, one of theirs will get hit. That significantly raises the price Iran will pay for continued attacks on commercial shipping.

Big Four Wanted More Climate Reporting. Now State AGs Want the Receipts.

The Big Four spent years selling independence while quietly cashing checks from the climate agenda they were pushing. Now they'll have to explain, in writing, to prosecutors exactly how those two sides of the business never crossed paths. Good luck with that.



Trending Across Townhall Media

Bearing Arms — NY Armed Citizen Handles What Criminal Justice System Wouldn't

Look, human life matters, and I hate that this had to happen. However, New York state could have done something about it by actually punishing criminals and not making it difficult for the good guys to defend themselves. That might have been enough of a signal for our dead burglar to decide to see opportunities in a different field entirely.

HotAir — Trump: Who Says I Want a Deal With Iran?

Let's hope that Trump means what he posted last night. No one should want a deal with the radical Islamist terrorists that currently have Iran in their grip. The Iranian people will rise up when they can feel confident that the rest of the world will not come to rescue this regime from itself.

PJ Media — Who Is the Market for Gay NFL Cheerleaders?

I mean, who in the world asked for this? What market research told the NFL that what it really needed to do was complement all that toxic masculinity during the game with this? Seriously, are gay men a viable market for the NFL? How big is that market? Perhaps even more pointedly, as a percentage, how many not just gay men, but flaming gay men, watch the NFL on Sundays? Are we missing something?

Townhall — Watch This CNN Guest Shut Down a Leftist Atlantic Writer's Laughable Take on Capitalism

Guest Kmele Foster went line by line, explaining that capitalism is a social good and has generated more wealth for nations than any other economic system in human history. Also, slavery predated capitalism, so this ‘it’s soaked in white supremacy’ nonsense was not tolerated by Mr. Foster. It was quite the takedown.

Twitchy — Capitalism Clash: Kmele Foster Slaps Jemele Hill With Adam Smith’s ‘Invisible Hand’ on CNN

Nothing is going to save Hill from her ignorant self.



WHAT'S ON TAP?

Today on Capitol Hill...

We've got another busy day in store in the Hill, with multiple hearings/meetings set, including:

House Intelligence (Permanent Select) — Persistent Competition & Legacy Architectures

House Rules — Member Day Hearing on Proposed Rules Changes for the 120th Congress

House Judiciary, Courts, Intellectual Property, Artificial Intelligence, and the Internet Subcommittee — “Renewal of USPTO Fee Setting Authority: Giving Full Effect to the America Invents Act”

House Financial Services — Strengthening the American Economy: Promoting Growth, Opportunity, and Prosperity

House Small Business, Rural Development, Energy, and Supply Chains Subcommittee — “Fueling the Golden Age: Future Resource Needs and Small Business Opportunity.”

House Oversight and Government Reform, Economic Growth, Energy Policy, and Regulatory Affairs Subcommittee — “No Flame, More Pain: How State and Local Bans on Natural Gas Increase Costs”

House Ways and Means — Full Committee Hearing on Strategic Partnerships to Secure Critical Resources and Supply Chains

House Veterans' Affairs — A Resolution to assign Representative Goodlander to subcommittees on the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs

House Science, Space, and Technology, Energy Subcommittee — Powering the Nuclear Renaissance: Accelerating U.S. Leadership in Advanced Nuclear Reactors

House Veterans' Affairs — Beyond Go-Live: VA Electronic Health Record Modernization Status Update

House Education and Workforce, Workforce Protections Subcommittee — “Less Red Tape, More Opportunity: Unleashing American Workers and Job Creators”

House Judiciary, Constitution and Limited Government Subcommittee — ‘“Subject to the Jurisdiction Thereof’: Birthright Citizenship and the Fourteenth Amendment, Part II”

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And this follows a busy (and rather productive) Tuesday:

Dems Fold Pre-Election, Government Now Stays Open Until December 11

Now It's on the Record: House Votes to Condemn Socialism; 192 Democrats Vote No

White House What's Up

Like his legislative counterparts, President Trump will also have a busy Wednesday:

8:00 AM — THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time — The White House

11:00 AM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting — Oval Office

12:30 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting — Oval Office

1:30 PM — THE PRESIDENT meets with U.S. Travel Executives — Oval Office

4:00 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Pre-Tape Interview — The White House

7:00 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Rose Garden Dinner — Rose Garden

Keeping Up With the Cabinet

Sec. Energy - Chris Wright — big day for Wright as he's in Venezuela, just as Chevron confirms it will be expanding operations there.

Just touched down in Venezuela.



President Trump’s energy diplomacy is delivering results—advancing new energy deals, opening the door for American companies, and strengthening energy security across our hemisphere.



American energy leadership is back thanks to @POTUS. — Secretary Chris Wright (@SecretaryWright) September 2, 2026

Full Court Press...

Tuesday provided some interesting court news/developments:

Breaking: Utah Judge Delivers Major Blow to Tyler Robinson in Charlie Kirk Murder Case

Lindsay Clancy Trial Gets More Insane As Woman Arrested for Interfering With Jurors

COMING ATTRACTIONS

Speaking of the Lindsay Clancy trial, the jurors are back for further deliberations — will we see a verdict today? A mistrial?

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The continuing resolution to fund the government through December 11 is headed to President Trump's desk for signature.

The President is heading to Ireland in mid-September.

MORNING MUSING

I have to wonder if Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney secretly loves memes. Because what better way to ensure that he (and the nation he's attempting to represent) will be on the receiving end of an avalanche of memes than to declare he'll get serious when we (Americans — has he met us?!) "stop doing memes"?

Sir. You have no idea what you have unleashed...

Carney wants the memes to stop 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Lma3TN1RGk — Politi_Rican 🇵🇷 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@TheRicanMemes) September 1, 2026

😆 Please help! Canada is being memed to death. Canada US Trade Wars, the anime. https://t.co/5mVrXI5wXE — SoothSpider 🇨🇦🍁🧡真🔬💻Ω 🐶😼🌎 (@SoothSpider) September 2, 2026

LIGHTER FARE

Boxing mice — who knew?

Commuters in London were treated to some impromptu entertainment while waiting on the Underground, as a pair of mice put up their dukes for a sparring session. pic.twitter.com/G0e1ufPtDm — ABC News (@ABC) September 2, 2026

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