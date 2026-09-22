No Mercy: Rick Jackson 'Not Messing Around' With Latest Brutal Reminder About Keisha Lance Bottoms

We recently reported on the Georgia gubernatorial race and how the GOP nominee, businessman Rick Jackson, had narrowed the gap in polling against his Democrat opponent, former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, to the extent that - unlike the Senate race - the race now stands at a virtual tie between the two as we head into the last six weeks of the campaign.

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As we noted, one way Jackson has been so effective has been in bringing up some painful memories for Georgia voters, like how Major League Baseball pulled the All-Star game from Atlanta over the 2021 election reform law, which Democrats lied about and characterized as "Jim Crow 2.0." Bottoms herself told whoppers about the supposedly devastating impact the law would have on voting rights for black residents. Though she claimed she didn't support the boycotts, she blamed Republicans for them and praised the boycotters for the purportedly supportive sentiment behind their actions.

The real devastating impact, of course, was the $10s of millions in lost revenue for Atlanta businesses that had already suffered from the COVID mandates Bottoms put in place during her reign.

In an update to this story, Jackson has just served up another reminder for Georgians about the failure of Bottoms' "leadership" in the form of the riots, looting, fires, and other crimes that took place not just during the 2020 George Floyd riots but at other points during her failed tenure.

In the latest ad, you see the violent imagery, while the sounds and the words of actual 911 calls are placed over the top of it. At one point, you see Bottoms gleefully patting herself on the back and expressing pride over her work as Atlanta's mayor in how "I pushed through" and how "the city navigated."

It is harsh and brutal, on purpose. Watch:

Georgia, we don't have to live like this. pic.twitter.com/4YloEEG6Ze — Rick Jackson (@RickJacksonGA) September 21, 2026

I'd like to report a homicide. Keisha's campaign has flatlined. https://t.co/QGZgvhqgWu — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) September 21, 2026

The ad follows other devastating reminders from Jackson of what Atlanta was like when Bottoms was the captain of the ship:

Keisha ended cash bail, gutted the corrections budget, let Atlanta burn, and unleashed a crime wave.



Then she walked away. pic.twitter.com/MnlremCkE1 — Rick Jackson (@RickJacksonGA) September 9, 2026

As Atlanta’s mayor, Keisha was a disaster. pic.twitter.com/6AyC3U2Bro — Rick Jackson (@RickJacksonGA) September 10, 2026

In a high-stakes race like this one in a red state that, unfortunately, has become more competitive in recent election cycles, you've got to know exactly when, where, and how to most effectively strike your opponent, and Jackson and his campaign continue to demonstrate that ability.

Yes, Atlanta/Fulton County voters are, by and large, going to support the Democrat candidate over the Republican one. But Jackson is alerting voters in the rest of the state to what they'll get if Bottoms is elected. She'll bring more of the chaos and the dangerous, disastrous leadership that she brought to Atlanta - but this time it would be at the state level.

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I wouldn't be surprised to see Jackson start polling ahead of her and outside the margin of error in the coming weeks. These flashbacks are devastating, and Bottoms is doing little to nothing to counter them - because she can't.

Peach State residents are on notice thanks to Jackson. Let's pray they'll respond accordingly at the ballot box come November.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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