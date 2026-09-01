Now It's on the Record: House Votes to Condemn Socialism; 192 Democrats Vote No

The House voted Tuesday to condemn socialism "in all its forms," with every Republican voting yes and 192 Democrats voting no. The final vote on H.Res. 1490 was 220-192, with eight Democrats crossing the aisle and two voting present. H.Res. 1490 also backs the SAVE America Act and states that only American citizens should vote in American elections.

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Republican Rep. Jeff Crank of Colorado (CO-05) introduced the resolution Aug. 27. The text condemns the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) by name and cites the DSA’s support for noncitizen voting, abolishing the U.S. Senate, and replacing the two-party system.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (LA-01) made the connection explicit:

"Not only do we denounce socialism, but also the idea of people that aren't American citizens voting in our elections, because that's part of their platform."

The vote nearly didn't happen. Five Republican hardliners, Reps. Pete Sessions (TX-17), Chip Roy (TX-21), Ralph Norman (SC-05), Clay Higgins (LA-03), and Andy Harris (MD-01), voted against the procedural rule needed to bring the resolution to the floor, a protest over how GOP leaders handled a short-term government funding bill. That left the rule failing until Democrat Reps. Jared Golden (ME-02) and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (WA-03) crossed over to hand Republicans the votes they needed, passing the rule 209-208 and blindsiding Minority Leader Jeffries (NY-08) in the process. Both ultimately voted yes on the resolution itself.

The measure goes further than a simple statement against socialism. It also says American elections should be limited to American citizens, recommits the House to upholding the Constitution, and urges enactment of the SAVE America Act.

Eight Democrats broke with most of their caucus: Reps. Golden, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (both mentioned above), Don Davis (NC-01), Vicente Gonzalez (TX-34), Henry Cuellar (TX-28), Kathy Castor (FL-14), Gabe Vasquez (NM-02), and Darren Soto (FL-09). The only Independent, Kevin Kiley (CA-03), caucused with Republicans and also voted yes.

Democrat Reps. Maggie Goodlander (NH-02) and Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania (PA-06) did not vote yes or no. Both voted present.

Jeffries voted no. So did Democrat House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (MA-05) and House Democrat Caucus Chairman Pete Aguilar (CA-33).

Aguilar said Democrats objected to Republicans tying the vote on socialism to the SAVE America Act.

“We're capitalists. We believe in a capitalist system and rules and laws.”

He then accused Republicans of using the resolution to get another vote on the SAVE America Act. Jeffries gave the same reason for his no vote, calling the election bill “toxic voter suppression legislation.”

The timing wasn't an accident. DSA-backed candidates have been knocking off incumbent House Democrats all cycle, and Republicans wanted everyone on the record before November.

Republicans now have it on the record: 192 Democrats voted no.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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