Hilarious: Trump Demolishes CNN Reporter on 'Ban' on Air at UN

President Donald Trump spoke at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday to talk about Iran and other important issues.

But on the way into his speech, the media stopped him to ask him some questions. Among the people in the group was CNN's Kaitlan Collins. Collins asked, of course, a negative question: "Two-thirds of Americans don't think the US is winning the war with Iran. When will it end?" Trump just leveled her in response.

Advertisement

"It's an honor to be here," Trump said to the media in general. He then responded to Collins, "I'm surprised that CNN is here covering me.

She responded, "The UN allowed us in, sir."

"You should not be here covering me," Trump said. "You said you weren't going to cover me. You shouldn't be covering me."

Collins then later posted about the encounter, apparently not realizing how bad it made CNN look.

We are credentialed by the United Nations to cover the General Assembly. https://t.co/FTwPE7ENgv — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) September 22, 2026

What was hilarious was how the point of what he said went right over her head, and she didn't realize how he just demolished the silliness of their whining about the ban on CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from briefings.

First, the media claimed they were "suspending" pool coverage of Trump events in support of CNN, Politico, and MS NOW. So what is CNN doing there, covering Trump? Have they caved already in whining? That's pretty funny.

Second, so much for a "ban" — obviously they're showing there's no real ban on covering the news when they themselves are still asking him questions. They're still reporting whatever they want. And yes, he replied to her. So much for a "ban."

Third, they just can't quit him. Even if they want to pretend they can, they can't pretend to be a news organization without covering the president of the United States.

Fourth, the question, of course, makes the U.S. look bad, without any relation to the actual military success. Perhaps that's why some Americans think that Iran might be winning — the constant pro-Iran bleat of the liberal media.

Fifth, check that hot take from Collins. So they're going to pitch it as "Trump thought we shouldn't be allowed to be in the UN covering him" — as though he thought they should be banned there — rather than him making the point that the media seemed to be caving on their own suspension response to him. What a golden example of the point he's trying to make about them and their spin.

People who got it, unlike Collins, were laughing their heads off and pointing out how CNN was killing their own argument.

We know they can cover at the UN but he is right. @cnn pitching a fit over the White House and everyone else joining the party in a boycott. This is evidence there is NO 1st amendment issue at all. https://t.co/BHEFbMLvz4 — NWGA Storm Dawg ✝️ (@NWGAStormDawgwx) September 22, 2026

Advertisement

Trump will likely get a new White House press secretary sometime soon, but no one is better at leveling media than Trump himself.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.