Austin, TX Funds Illegal Immigrant Deportation Defense With Thousands of Taxpayer Dollars on the Sly

As RedState reported on Sunday, an ICE agent in Austin, Texas, shot and wounded a Venezuelan national who was in the country illegally. As if on cue, protesters took to the streets, tussling with police. But while the media waited for the next mostly peaceful riot to break out, elected officials in Austin were up to something else.

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Austin City Council about to approve up to $6.7 million in taxpayer funding to immigration lawyers who will help keep illegals in Austin.



Such a joke and slap in the face to Texans. https://t.co/BqR6CBcNqs — Savanah Hernandez (@Savsays) September 22, 2026

While no one is looking, the Austin City Council is moving hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars to non-profit organizations that are fighting deportations. Hidden within the Council's normal consent agenda is a way for Council members to pass what are deemed non-controversial measures in one bloc vote that conveniently leaves out any public input. Included in the bloc vote was the expansion of local non-profits American Gateways and Catholic Charities of Central Texas.

Just how much are Austin taxpayers on the hook for? A hefty $854,872 in local public funds specifically set aside for "deportation defense," focusing on federal immigration law enforcement. So, what sort of freebies are illegal immigrants getting from said Austin taxpayers?

Attorneys for both "detained and non-detained" immigrants who face active removal proceedings by ICE.

Pro Se Court Coaching: Funded legal workshops that train unrepresented immigrants to successfully navigate federal immigration court, file motions, and meet procedural deadlines to avoid deportation.

Direct legal staff to obtain work authorization

Covering federal immigration applications and any filing fees comes out of city funds.

Austin Public Health is the leading agency involved in allocating social service agreements, and isn't trying to hide it. Helping clients “obtain and maintain public benefits” is their stated measure of success.

But $854,872 is a drop in the bucket for Austin leftists. Since illegal immigrant defense funding started in 2019, American Gateways by itself has received around $3.4 million, but that amount is about to increase because of new authorization agreements to as much as $6.7 million.

@America1stLegal @AAGDhillon @AGToddBlanche @RepKeithSelf @KenPaxtonTX Will Austin City Council vote against their citizens this Thursday like McKinney did, this time to use $6 mil taxpayer dollars on immigration attorneys for illegals? @realDonaldTrump — Rob Buckley (@bobheart57) September 22, 2026

As with many other metros, Austin is a big blue dot in a red state. But even with all that President Trump has done to rein in illegal immigration and clean up the mess left by the Biden administration, leftists are not going to stop. Because of that, the midterm elections become even more important. If Democrats win back power, Trump's policies on illegal immigration will be tossed aside, and the border will once again be thrown wide open.

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After Attorney General Ken Paxton sued Harris County over the program, the case went all the way to the Texas Supreme Court, which cited skepticism over the state constitutionality of local governments using tax dollars to impede federal law enforcement.

But as you might expect, that hasn't stopped the leftists on the Austin City Council.

In 44 days… You get to choose.



A. $5,000 of your money back in your pocket.



Or



B. $5,000 of your money to fund illegal aliens.



I choose A. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 20, 2026

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

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